iheart.com
NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Baxter, or 11 miles south of Marshalltown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Creek Lake, Laurel, Haverhill, Ferguson and Rock Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
theperrynews.com
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
KCCI.com
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Continue Goal Setting
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will discuss the Fox Ridge Monument, as well as continue the goal setting process. The meeting begins at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
kniakrls.com
Marion County Board of Supervisors Approve Two Events
The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. They approved of workers at the Knoxville Nationals parking on the VA grounds back by the old laundry building. Approval was also given to Freedom of Youth Ministries to hold an event on the courthouse lawn September 1 for...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special work session Tuesday. The board discussed the Fox Ridge Monument, as well as continued the goal setting process discussion. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:30pm.
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 to Undergo Work Sometime by September
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up soon on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says no firm date has been set, but he anticipates the work to take place sometime by the end of September.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Schools Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tomorrow
The Indianola Community School District is holding the first in a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for Indianola High School improvements tomorrow morning. The meeting will be a Coffee and Question Event, with the community invited to ask questions and hear from school officials and experts about the project.
kniakrls.com
Applications Being Accepted for Leadership Red Rock Class
The Marion County Development Commission is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Red Rock class. The program includes five sessions. Session topics include leadership, tourism, business, government, social services, education, workforce, and more. Classes are held once a month from October to February in the evening from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at various locations around Marion County.
Pen City Current
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
kniakrls.com
Board of Supervisor’s to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, August 9 at 3014 E. Main Street. The board will discuss an application by Freedom for Youth Ministries special event. They will discuss parking on the VA Campus Grounds during the Nationals as well as hear an update on Prairie Ridge and hear an update on Opioid Litigation.
KBOE Radio
MAHASKA COUNTY ANNOUNCES NEW FILING PERIOD FOR UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION
Mahaska County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Jody Van Patten, announces that pursuant to a Federal Court Order, the filing period for candidates for Nonparty Political Organization (NPPO) and Non-Affiliated persons for the upcoming General Election, held on November 8, 2022, has changed. Anyone interested in running as an NPPO...
Struggles continue in Des Moines' redlined district
Households in Des Moines' historic redlining district are some of the most likely to face insecurity and seek help from a food pantry, according to a new report by the Des Moines Area Religious Council.Why it matters: The redlined neighborhoods that lacked investment 90 years ago — many of which are on the city's south and east sides — are still suffering from economic instability and lower home ownership rates, according to DMARC.For example: Some of the homes at the highest risk for flooding are in the redline district because their foundations are falling apart and they lacked home aid...
KCCI.com
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
