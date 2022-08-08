ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Comments / 15

Dragonslayer 777
2d ago

If you are from the Sacramento area or one of the surrounding counties, then you know this area has never been considered a great area. All my kids growing up were told to stay the hell away from this area and a handful of other areas. If you are new to this region get familiar with the surrounding areas and drill it.

Homeland Security Student
1d ago

I'm so incredibly sorry for the loss of such an amazing and inspiring young athlete. 🙏 My prayers are with the family during this difficult time. As a CJ graduate, if anyone saw something, please say something. Check all cameras 📷 around the home 🏡 and any/all suspicious vehicles.

Maureen Adams
1d ago

I feel for the family. Pray you can find some peace. I fear for my grandchildren, what world am I leaving for them to inherit.

SFGate

Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday

A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
CONCORD, CA
Ione, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
ABC10

CHP looking for vehicle involved in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Police have identified the vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly Saturday hit-and-run involving a 56-year-old woman. According to California Highway Patrol – East Sacramento, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Greenback Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday. The woman was hit...
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A early morning crash in Elk Grove left one person dead and one with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday morning around 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive, south of Grant Line Road. CHP says the driver of a 2021...
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise

Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Effort underway to keep Tracy man who tortured, chained up child, behind bars

TRACY - There's a fierce fight to keep a convicted child abuser behind bars.A Tracy man who tortured a 16-year-old boy for a year could be released on parole next week. But the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office says Anthony Waiters poses a serious safety risk.In 2011, Waiters was convicted of beating and torturing 16-year-old Kyle Ramirez. The foster child was shackled to the furniture inside a Tracy home before he escaped by jumping on a backyard trampoline over a retaining wall and running into a nearby gym. Waiters was granted parole back in March, but the governor's office pushed to keep him in custody until Tuesday's hearing. The D.A.'s office says his release would be an "injustice." "This is not a man who should be released back into our community after only serving 12 years. This is not a man who that community deserves to have to live amongst. This is not a man who should ever be by children," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. Waiters was initially ordered to serve three life sentences. Three other people were sentenced to at least 30 years for their role in the crimes. 
TRACY, CA
FOX40

CHP searches for car in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman. CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
ABC10

