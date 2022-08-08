ATCEMS responds to more rescue calls at scenic overlooks in summertime

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight were called into action after a person fell from a cliff at Mt. Bonnell on Saturday evening. They rescued that person, but also found a dead body that had been there for days.

There is no word yet if the death was a result of a fall, but ATCEMS Captain Darren Noak said this time of year, they see an increase of rescue calls in many of Austin’s scenic overlooks.

“Our summertime months are a little bit elevated in our wilderness rescues and high angle rescue calls,” Noak said.

According to the captain, falls like the one from Saturday evening happen at the Pennybacker Bridge and Greenbelt area as well. He said there are a number of different reasons.

“People that accidentally trip and fall or slip and fall. We’ve had people that are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We’ve had some people, like you said, they want to get that perfect picture,” Noak said.

His biggest advice is to not go near the edge and to stay behind the barriers that are in place.

“The barrier is there for a reason and that’s for your safety,” Noak said.

The captain said since the start of the year, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 110 wilderness rescues and six high-angle rescues.

