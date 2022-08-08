ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ATCEMS responds to more rescue calls at scenic overlooks in summertime

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tP4l3_0h8Z2piu00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight were called into action after a person fell from a cliff at Mt. Bonnell on Saturday evening. They rescued that person, but also found a dead body that had been there for days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue

There is no word yet if the death was a result of a fall, but ATCEMS Captain Darren Noak said this time of year, they see an increase of rescue calls in many of Austin’s scenic overlooks.

“Our summertime months are a little bit elevated in our wilderness rescues and high angle rescue calls,” Noak said.

One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin

According to the captain, falls like the one from Saturday evening happen at the Pennybacker Bridge and Greenbelt area as well. He said there are a number of different reasons.

“People that accidentally trip and fall or slip and fall. We’ve had people that are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We’ve had some people, like you said, they want to get that perfect picture,” Noak said.

His biggest advice is to not go near the edge and to stay behind the barriers that are in place.

APD: No arrests made in Saturday night SWAT situation

“The barrier is there for a reason and that’s for your safety,” Noak said.

The captain said since the start of the year, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 110 wilderness rescues and six high-angle rescues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
AUSTIN, TX
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Accidents
Austin, TX
Accidents
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcohol#Summertime#Accident#Star Flight#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy