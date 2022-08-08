Read full article on original website
Metro News
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Metro News
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
Metro News
KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
Metro News
Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
Metro News
Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Metro News
State PSC further investigating Kanawha County Commission complaints on Frontier
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it needs to do further investigation into the complaints from the Kanawha County Commission on the service of Frontier in a certain portion of the county. In a Utility Division Initial Memorandum on the commission’s case dated August 5,...
Metro News
Lee projects teacher vacancies will top 1,500 in West Virginia this school year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With just weeks until school starts, districts across West Virginia are left with dozens of unfilled teaching positions. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee predicts the problem will only get worse this fall. “I project those numbers to be over 1,500 this coming school year,”...
Metro News
Justice says he didn’t tell Burch to transfer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said during his Tuesday media briefing that neither he nor anyone in his administration told state School Superintendent Clayton Burch that he should transfer jobs to become the new superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney. “No...
Metro News
Pack leaving House heading to governor’s office
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Larry Pack is leaving the House of Delegates to become a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice. Justice announced the appointment in a Monday morning news release. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He...
Metro News
Dolly Parton to celebrate Imagination Library success in WV Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Charleston Tuesday night to celebrate her Imagination Library reading program in the Mountain State. “An Evening with Dolly” will take place at the Clay Center and will be live streamed by West Virginia Public Broadcasting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Metro News
Wriston says DOT has auditing, accounting jobs available
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Transportation is looking for auditors and accountants. The agency announced Monday that it currently has 25 positions available. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said a job fair is set for Aug. 16 in Charleston. “It’s real important for folks to realize that...
Metro News
Discussion of tax reduction plans continue as special session remains in time out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether or not state leaders can come to an agreement on a tax cut plan remains to be seen but some of them have been talking about the possible melding of the House and Senate plans in the week plus since the legislature broke off their special session.
