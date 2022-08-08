ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Metro News

Charges filed in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Justice says he didn’t tell Burch to transfer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said during his Tuesday media briefing that neither he nor anyone in his administration told state School Superintendent Clayton Burch that he should transfer jobs to become the new superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney. “No...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Pack leaving House heading to governor’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Larry Pack is leaving the House of Delegates to become a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice. Justice announced the appointment in a Monday morning news release. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Dolly Parton to celebrate Imagination Library success in WV Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Charleston Tuesday night to celebrate her Imagination Library reading program in the Mountain State. “An Evening with Dolly” will take place at the Clay Center and will be live streamed by West Virginia Public Broadcasting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Wriston says DOT has auditing, accounting jobs available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Transportation is looking for auditors and accountants. The agency announced Monday that it currently has 25 positions available. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said a job fair is set for Aug. 16 in Charleston. “It’s real important for folks to realize that...
CHARLESTON, WV
