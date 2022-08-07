ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Arsenal and Tottenham target Isco signs for Sevilla on free transfer after Real Madrid exit

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wGiW_0h8Z2dNQ00

SEVILLA have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Isco on a free transfer.

The Spanish playmaker had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs earlier this year, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUn1K_0h8Z2dNQ00
Sevilla have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Isco Credit: Reuters

But he will now join Sevilla for free after leaving Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Isco will undergo a medical outfit with the LaLiga outfit on Monday, the club confirmed.

The 30-year-old will then officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Isco has spent the last nine years at Real Madrid, winning FIVE Champions League trophies in the process.

In total he played 353 games for Real, scoring 53 goals and providing 56 assists.

But he fell out of favour in recent seasons at the Bernabeu, and started just three LaLiga games in the last campaign.

Earlier this summer he bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid ahead of his contract with the club expiring.

He summed up his spell in the Spanish capital by saying he had had a "f***ing fun time".

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Isco wrote: “I was in Malaga and I knew I had to go. I got engaged to another team. But Real Madrid knocked on my door and Real Madrid cannot and should not be told no, although there are always exceptions.

“I remember telling my people 'f*** Madrid haven't won the Champions League for many years and I have a feeling that it's about to fall' and LA DECIMA arrived, everything that comes after is already history.

“Nine years later, my time at the club that has made it possible for me to fulfill all the dreams I had when I was little comes to an end.

“Apart from fulfilling dreams, winning more titles than I had imagined, playing with the greatest, meeting incredible people: I HAVE HAD A F****** TIME AND THEY CAN'T TAKE MY DANCING OUT OF ME.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Antonio Conte ‘banishes transfer-listed Tottenham stars Winks, Lo Celso, Reguilon and Ndombele from first-team training’

TOTTENHAM boss Antonio Conte has "banished" Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks from first-team training, reports suggest. According to the Evening Standard, the foursome have fallen out of favour at Spurs and have been training on their own since the team's return from pre-season in South Korea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Sevilla#Spanish#Arsenal And Tottenham#The Champions League#La Decima
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Newcastle keep tabs on Chelsea star Christian Pulisic as Toon also eye Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher transfers

NEWCASTLE UNITED are keeping tabs on Christian Pulisic - and could go for a triple swoop involving Chelsea team-mates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher. The American's future at Stamford Bridge was recently thrown into major doubt following the Blues' shock signing of England international Raheem Sterling. Pulisic struggled to hold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Giving fans more of what they want

FIFA’s Ultimate Team (FUT) is the most popular mode in EA Sports’ game, so naturally it is returning bigger and better in FIFA 23. The online live service mode is where you can grind for better players - or pay real money - to build the best team you can imagine.
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
662K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy