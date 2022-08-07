ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ratings: Fred suffers another nightmare while Cristiano Ronaldo fails to save the day on Erik ten Hag’s debut

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWa2v_0h8Z2TV200

MANCHESTER UNITED'S Premier League season took off on a sour note and included boos from the home crowd at full-time.

United lost 2-1 to the Seagulls at Old Trafford following a brace from Pascal Gross in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ito1L_0h8Z2TV200
Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton in their first Premier League match Credit: Reuters

Erik ten Hag's debut at the helm was combined with another disappointing result, even though the team improved in the second half and got one in thanks to a freak own goal by Alexis Mac Allister.

Ten Hag started summer signings Lisandro Martinez as well as Christian Eriksen and brought Tyrell Malacia on from the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the substitutes and came on in the second half but struggled to impress like he did last season.

SunSport's Kostas Lianos brings you player ratings of every United ace following another disappointing performance:

David de Gea – 6

Should have held on to Solly March’s shot in the build-up to Gross’ second goal.

But David de Gea was otherwise pretty solid in his reactions throughout.

Diogo Dalot – 5

Helped get one of the untidiest goals of the season already so far as his deflection led to Mac Allister's own goal.

But didn’t offer anything significant in defence and was quite toothless in attack. Struggled to combine with Ronaldo down the right flank

Harry Maguire – 4

The United captain lost Danny Welbeck in the build-up to the first goal.

Maguire also picked up a silly yellow card when he shoved Gross during a spat.

Lisandro Martinez – 4

An underwhelming debut by Martinez as he lost Welbeck twice and that led to Brighton’s first.

Didn’t inspire security at the back as was hoped after United’s poor campaign last season. But he did improve in the second half

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfXfg_0h8Z2TV200
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's debut was accompanied by a poor result Credit: Reuters

Luke Shaw – 5

Pretty anonymous throughout the match, didn’t manage to produce much down the left flank.

We can expect him to have quite the competition with summer signing Malacia.

Scott McTominay – 5

Scott McTominay improved in the second half but didn’t manage to offer anything significant.

Was far better than his partner in the first half Fred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iM0RA_0h8Z2TV200
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo came on during the second half Credit: Reuters

Fred – 3

Very poor performance by Fred who almost caused a goal early on when he gave the ball away to Leandro Trossard inside the box.

Caused the second goal when he lost Gross, although he probably didn’t expect De Gea to to give the ball away.

Didn’t offer much in midfield and was rightly taken off early in the second half.

Jadon Sancho – 5

Nothing like his impressive performances during pre-season.

If anything, this reminded us a bit of last season’s performances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d26MZ_0h8Z2TV200

Bruno Fernandes – 5

Not his usual influential self on the pitch as he couldn’t create danger.

Brighton’s defence did a good job keeping the playmaker at bay during a lively second half.

Marcus Rashford – 5

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continues from last season as he failed to score on two promising occasions from close distance.

United manager Ten Hag has a lot of work to do to help him rediscover his old form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKMAO_0h8Z2TV200
Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford struggled against Brighton Credit: Getty

Christian Eriksen – 5

Started as a false nine, which is quite an unknown position for the attacking midfielder.

Underwhelming debut as he also missed a shot from a promising position in the first half.

SUBS

Cristiano Ronaldo – 5

Ronaldo came off the bench amid the ongoing drama about his future.

But he didn’t manage to become the difference maker and questions remain as to where he will play this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGO6o_0h8Z2TV200
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire picked up a silly yellow card Credit: Reuters

Donny van de Beek - 5

Donny van de Beek came on late after 79 minuted and didn't have time to help United equalise.

Van de Beek can still hope for a comeback season under his former Ajax boss.

Tyrell Malacia - N/A

Came on late in the second half.

Anthony Elanga - N/A

Came on late in the second half

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Solly March
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Alexis Mac Allister
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man Utd#Manchester United S#Sunsport
The US Sun

Antonio Conte ‘banishes transfer-listed Tottenham stars Winks, Lo Celso, Reguilon and Ndombele from first-team training’

TOTTENHAM boss Antonio Conte has "banished" Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks from first-team training, reports suggest. According to the Evening Standard, the foursome have fallen out of favour at Spurs and have been training on their own since the team's return from pre-season in South Korea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Piers Morgan slams Mikel Arteta for ‘humiliating’ Aubameyang which ‘cost Arsenal top four’ amid Chelsea transfer links

PIERS MORGAN has accused Mikel Arteta of "humiliating" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal amid reports he could be set to join Chelsea. The 33-year-old saw his Gunners contract terminated back in January after several disciplinary issues. He joined Barcelona for the second half of last season, scoring 13 times in 23...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
662K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy