ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Scott Dixon earns historic 53rd win with victory at Nashville

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTNHO_0h8Z2NRu00

Scott Dixon earned the 53rd victory of his career to break a tie with Mario Andretti for the second-most IndyCar Series wins of all-time on Sunday as he crossed the finish line first at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Circuit in Nashville, Tenn.

Dixon finished 0.1067 of a second ahead of Scott McLaughlin in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and now finds himself 14 wins behind A.J. Foyt, who is the all-time wins leader with 67.

It was Dixon’s second win of the season.

The victory also moves him within six points of Will Power in the championship standings with three races remaining on the schedule.

“Kudos to the team,” Dixon said. “We had a big crash there that took half the floor off the car. We had to take four turns of front wing out, so we had no grip. Nashville is so awesome.”

Alex Palou came in third in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, and Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta came in fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top five.

Palou led for a race-high 31 laps, McLaughlin was in command for 22 and Dixon paced the pack for 15. Josef Newgarden, who finished in sixth place and got into a bit of a scuffle with Romain Grosjean, led for 12 laps.

Grosjean was not happy with the contact, but according to Newgarden, it comes with the nature of the course.

“Welcome to IndyCar, it gets tight,” Newgarden said. “If you’re not aggressive back, then you get run over. So, that’s IndyCar racing. You got to learn that pretty quick.”

Due to contact, Grosjean completed 75 of 80 laps to finish 16th.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Fox News

Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'

Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick went 65 races without a win prior to Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. So when he took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and then outpaced the field, he was elated just to have a trophy, let alone earn a berth to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Colton Herta
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead

A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar Racing#Indycar Series#Will Power
The Associated Press

Felix Rosenqvist clarifies contract situation with McLaren

The strange motorsports silly season has knocked IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist into limbo, with the Swede now desperately trying to hold onto his current seat and avoid being shipped to McLaren Racing’s new Formula E team. McLaren and Rosenqvist said in June they’d agreed to a deal in which Rosenqvist would either return in 2023 to IndyCar or be the key piece when it launches its FE team next season. But as Rosenqvist’s performance has improved, his desire to remain in IndyCar has clouded his future. He’s now snagged in the fight between Chip Ganassi Racing and IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who wants to leave Ganassi to move to the McLaren family next season. Ganassi is suing to stop the move. Should Palou become available, Rosenqvist would be squeezed out of Arrow McLaren SP’s three-car IndyCar lineup. Palou would join Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi in IndyCar, and likely be a reserve driver for the Formula One team.
MOTORSPORTS
247Sports

Ben Joyce is already throwing 100mph fastballs in Double-A

Ben Joyce made his professional debut playing Double-A baseball Saturday. It took no time for the former Tennessee flame-throwing right-hander to show off his triple-digit fastball. Joyce, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s MLB Draft, hit 100 and 101 mph while pitching for the Rocket...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy