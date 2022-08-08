Scott Dixon earns historic 53rd win with victory at Nashville

Scott Dixon earned the 53rd victory of his career to break a tie with Mario Andretti for the second-most IndyCar Series wins of all-time on Sunday as he crossed the finish line first at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Circuit in Nashville, Tenn.

Dixon finished 0.1067 of a second ahead of Scott McLaughlin in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and now finds himself 14 wins behind A.J. Foyt, who is the all-time wins leader with 67.

It was Dixon’s second win of the season.

The victory also moves him within six points of Will Power in the championship standings with three races remaining on the schedule.

“Kudos to the team,” Dixon said. “We had a big crash there that took half the floor off the car. We had to take four turns of front wing out, so we had no grip. Nashville is so awesome.”

Alex Palou came in third in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, and Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta came in fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top five.

Palou led for a race-high 31 laps, McLaughlin was in command for 22 and Dixon paced the pack for 15. Josef Newgarden, who finished in sixth place and got into a bit of a scuffle with Romain Grosjean, led for 12 laps.

Grosjean was not happy with the contact, but according to Newgarden, it comes with the nature of the course.

“Welcome to IndyCar, it gets tight,” Newgarden said. “If you’re not aggressive back, then you get run over. So, that’s IndyCar racing. You got to learn that pretty quick.”

Due to contact, Grosjean completed 75 of 80 laps to finish 16th.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: