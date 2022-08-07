ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Horrifying footage shows cement truck that crashed from overpass and landed on SUV below killing 22-month-old twin

By Rachel Dobkin
 4 days ago

A HORRIFYING video has shown a cement truck that had crashed from an overpass and landed on an SUV below, killing a 22-month-old twin.

The 36-year-old woman was driving the truck on the main lanes of Beltway 8 in Harris County, Texas when she lost control of the vehicle, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5q3q_0h8Z2Jv000
A cement truck flew off an overpass and landed on a SUV with a family of four inside it Credit: Click2Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6T5o_0h8Z2Jv000
While three of the family members made it out, the 22-month-old twin son had died at the scene Credit: Click2Houston

The truck then fell over the bridge and on top of a Ford Expedition, with a family of four inside.

The accident occurred on Friday at the intersection of Frontage Road near Woodforest Boulevard headed southbound off East Belyway 8.

The family of four that was hit included: a 54-year-old grandmother, her 22-year-old daughter, and the daughter's 22-month-old boy and girl twins.

Police said everyone was able to get out of the car, except the twin boy, who police were not able to pull out for hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzWSP_0h8Z2Jv000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q91Cg_0h8Z2Jv000

The twin boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Romo, a witness who works near the crash sight, also tried to pull the family out of the car.

“We saw it when we were in the middle of the parking lot land on the vehicle,” Romo told NBC2.

“Instantly, me and my friend Joe, we went into action,” he said.

Romo said he first tried to pull the 22-year-old daughter out of the car and then tried to save the twins.

He was able to grab the girl twin out of the car, but not the boy twin.

When referring to the girl, he said: "She was kind of pinned in, and I was reaching back, [but] the front seat was a little hard to get," he told ABC13.

"I started yanking on the car seat for the baby to get her out and we were actually able to get her out before she was pinned in," said Romo.

“Luckily, I was able to get out one of them,” Romo told NBC2 as he held back tears. “But, I couldn’t get out the other.”

He recalled the moments before the accident:

“They saw it falling and the grandmother... she just froze and she kind of stopped,” Romo told the outlet.

“When she stopped, that’s why it landed towards the back of the vehicle.”

Romo told ABC: "I called my wife and told her to give my kids a hug and a kiss, give them a hug and a kiss because you never know."

"We tried to do what we can," Joe Tijerina, another witness, told the outlet.

He said, "Everybody had to get together to see if there's anyway we can move the [concrete mixer].

"We had an 18-wheeler try to strap a chain to it, to pull it off. We had a big four-by-four dually truck. I mean, it just wasn't budging."

The three other family members were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver did not show any signs of intoxication and that the crash could have been caused by slick road conditions after it had rained.

One of the witnesses said that he saw the truck swerve to avoid another driver before the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZOm3_0h8Z2Jv000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYdRd_0h8Z2Jv000

It is unclear if any evidence at the scene of the crash will lead to charges being filed.

HAZMAT crews were also called to the scene to make sure toxic chemicals were not spilled into the storm drainage system after the crash, NBC2 reported.

