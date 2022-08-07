ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert and these are the 14 most fragrant flowers to have in your garden

By Isobel Pankhurst
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ju9sP_0h8Z25e500

FLOWERS can add a special touch to any garden, and not just through their appearance.

There are plenty of flowers that can leave your outdoor space smelling divine, where your home may be.

Speaking to the Express, a spokesperson for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) revealed the top fragrant flowers to add to your garden each season, and how best to ensure these fragrant flowers do their best.

They said: “Plant fragrant-flowered plants in a sheltered area where the fragrance can be retained for longer; an enclosed courtyard or walled garden is ideal.

“For smaller growing plants, plant at the front of raised beds or in containers near to the front door where their floral scent can easily be enjoyed when passing.”

Fragrant flowers for summer

Roses

For the most fragrant option you’ll want to get some darker-colored roses, as these tend to have a stronger scent than white or yellow ones, they will smell their best in the early hours of the morning.

They should be planted in late autumn, or in late winter to early spring if you miss this time period. Container roses can be planted all year round.

Lavender

Lavender is best planted in April or May, as the soil begins to warm up.

They will need lots of sun to thrive and smell their best if planted along a walkway so the fragrant buds can be released as you brush past the plant.

Caucasian lime tree

The cream flowers from this tree are best enjoyed in summer, just plant the tree in full sun or partial shade for a stronger scent.

Weeping silver lime tree

Like the Caucasian lime tree, the weeping silver will be the most fragrant in full sun or partial shade.

This tree is well loved for its clusters of “highly scented yellowish flowers,” according to the RHS.

Evergreen magnolia

Evergreen magnolia can be enjoyed in both summer and autumn, they just need to be given plenty of sun.

Most read in Lifestyle

Fragrant flowers for autumn

Mexican orange blossom

The pure white, scented flowers produced by this evergreen shrub, will continue to thrive even as temperatures drop.

Just grow in full sun with well-drained soil to keep the plant healthy.

Oregon grape 'Charity'

Also known as Mahonia, these evergreen shrubs produce fragrant yellow flowers, sometimes followed by black or purple berries.

This sweetly scented plant needs full sun or a partially shaded site to grow in.

Willow-leaved jessamine

Willow-leaved jessamine is most fragrant at night, and will thrive in sun or shade as long as the soil is well drained.

Nodding virgin's bower

This climbing plant produces sweetly fragranced flowers from midsummer to early autumn.

Plant in full sun or a site with partial shade to enjoy the stunning plant in all its glory.

Gardening tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlI0B_0h8Z25e500

How to transform your garden on a cheap budget

How to preserve your favourite flowers at home - 5 easy tips explained

Which plants should I be wary about my dog being around?

When is the best time to prune roses?

When should I start planting daffodil bulbs?

How high can a garden fence be and can it be taller than my neighbours?

What colour fence paint makes a garden look bigger?

Will my garden plants still grow if my backyard doesn't receive any sun?

Fragrant flowers for winter

Winter-flowering honeysuckle

Honeysuckle is a popular plant thanks to its delicate cream flowers that smell as sweet as honey.

Plant in full sun or partial shade for a boost to your winter garden.

Japanese mahonia

The yellow flowers of this plant smell great right through the winter and produce blue-black berries in spring.

Just position this shrub in full or partial shade.

Dwarf sweet box

The RHS recommended this plant thanks to its highly fragranced white flowers, decorated with crimson anthers.

In winter, blackberries will grow on this shrub, making for a sweet-smelling and beautiful plant.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Fragrant flowers for spring

Blue wattle

This fragrant plant will need full sun to thrive, especially if you want to make the most of the fragrant yellow flowers it produces.

Winter's bark

Clusters of fragrant creamy-white flowers are produced by this plant in late spring and early summer and are loved for their cinnamon-like smell.

Azalea

Any type of rhododendron will work well for a fragrance boost, they just need to be kept in a space with a mixture of sun and shade.

Azalea’s are a great choice for any spring garden, thanks to their strong and fresh floral fragrance.

Burkwood osmanthus

Its small white flowers and black fruits make the burkwood osmanthus a popular plant, and one you’ll certainly want to have in your garden.

Just keep in full sun or partial shade and you may even get a bright display all year round.

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Flowers#Walled Garden#Japanese Garden#Express#Caucasian
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
Real Homes

How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts

Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush

Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
GARDENING
CNET

A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
662K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy