Kearney, NE

Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
Upperclassmen stepping up on young Kearney Catholic team

KEARNEY, Neb. — While Kearney Catholic Football achieved plenty of success in 2021, including a run to the Class C1 semifinals, 2022 might be more of a rebuild year. The Stars are only returning three starters while adding 19 freshmen, forcing head coach Rashawn Harvey to set smaller goals for each week of fall camp.
UNK Football starts fall camp

KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday, and the Lopers, who are picked second in the MIAA, are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build...
Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Clements starts tenure as Hastings College Athletic Director

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Chris Clements era at Hastings College has officially begun as Monday marked the new Athletic Director's first day on the job. To kick off his tenure, Clements has adopted the mantra, "It's a great day to be a Bronco," as a way to portray the culture he hopes to foster with the department.
The Wall that Heals travels to Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — Over 13,000 miles traveled and more than 20 communities reached last year alone, the Wall that Heals keeps the memory of the veterans lost during and before the Vietnam War alive. Now, that piece of history has now made its stop in Kearney. The Wall that...
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022

Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way

HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
Wastewater testing shows rise in COVID-19 in Central District

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Officials say wastewater numbers show a rise in COVID-19 in the Central District. According to the health department, samples taken during the week ending on July 23 showed a higher weekly average concentration of the virus than at any other point of the year. Officials...
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone

HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...

