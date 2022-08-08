Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
foxnebraska.com
Upperclassmen stepping up on young Kearney Catholic team
KEARNEY, Neb. — While Kearney Catholic Football achieved plenty of success in 2021, including a run to the Class C1 semifinals, 2022 might be more of a rebuild year. The Stars are only returning three starters while adding 19 freshmen, forcing head coach Rashawn Harvey to set smaller goals for each week of fall camp.
foxnebraska.com
UNK Football starts fall camp
KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday, and the Lopers, who are picked second in the MIAA, are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
foxnebraska.com
Clements starts tenure as Hastings College Athletic Director
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Chris Clements era at Hastings College has officially begun as Monday marked the new Athletic Director's first day on the job. To kick off his tenure, Clements has adopted the mantra, "It's a great day to be a Bronco," as a way to portray the culture he hopes to foster with the department.
Kearney Hub
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers proves he's still got skills 50 years later
KEARNEY — Earlier this week, Bob Phipps of Holdrege got an email telling him his first-round opponent in the Nebraska Senior Games racquetball competition had changed. His new opponent? Johnny Rodgers. Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers. Nebraska football legend. Heisman Trophy winner of 1972. “It was like, ‘Wow,’”...
foxnebraska.com
The Wall that Heals travels to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — Over 13,000 miles traveled and more than 20 communities reached last year alone, the Wall that Heals keeps the memory of the veterans lost during and before the Vietnam War alive. Now, that piece of history has now made its stop in Kearney. The Wall that...
foxnebraska.com
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
foxnebraska.com
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
foxnebraska.com
Wastewater testing shows rise in COVID-19 in Central District
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Officials say wastewater numbers show a rise in COVID-19 in the Central District. According to the health department, samples taken during the week ending on July 23 showed a higher weekly average concentration of the virus than at any other point of the year. Officials...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone
HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
KSNB Local4
Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
