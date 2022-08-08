Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
I’m a former Walmart exec – using the self-checkout could land you in trouble but another payment method is far worse
WALMART shoppers have been caught out using the self-checkouts in store and some have even been handed cautions by the cops after accidentally failing to scan groceries. But, Joel Larson, a former executive at the retailer, has warned that the Scan & Go payment method was far worse for thefts.
SodaPup Announces New American-Made “Ebowl” Slow Feeder Enrichment Dog Bowl
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s first slow feeder bowl, the Honeycomb ebowl. “SodaPup has always been very focused on the enrichment category and most recently has concentrated its efforts on feeding systems. Over the last 18 months we have introduced our emat lick mats, our ecoin durable licking devices, and our etray shallow segmented feeding trays. Today, we are launching our first true slow feeder bowl which we call an ebowl.” Baker said.
Kodiak Sciences Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 Study Of Tarcocimab Tedromer
(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) said its BEACON phase 3 study of tarcocimab tedromer met the primary endpoint of non-inferior change from baseline in visual acuity at week 24 compared to aflibercept in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. Tarcocimab also showed robust anatomic responses and a favorable safety profile. The company will present study results at upcoming ophthalmology scientific meetings in September 2022.
Seattle's Westland Distillery serves whiskey with Northwest flair
Seattle's Westland Distillery has long produced some of the region's best whiskey. Given how long their spirits have been on my short list of go-to orders, I figured I was overdue for an in-person visit. The setting: Westland's tasting room in SODO has plenty of space to spread out. But...
Save up to $500 on a Purple mattress and drift off to dreamland—shop the deal today
Purple is one of our favorite sleep retailers and right now, you can get up to $500 off its flagship mattress during this dreamy mattress sale.
U.S. to buy Siga's IV drug worth $26 million to fight monkeypox outbreak
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will buy Siga Technologies Inc's (SIGA.O) $26-million worth of intravenous formulation of antiviral drug Tpoxx, the company said on Tuesday, as the country fights an outbreak of monkeypox cases.
Healix and InsightRX Provide Patient-Specific Precision Dosing for Outpatient Infusion Therapy
New partnership provides physicians with clinical decision support guidance for individualized dosing regimens, maximizing treatment efficacy and improving patient safety. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsightRX, a high-growth healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based clinical decision support for point-of-care precision dosing, announced its partnership with Healix, the national leader in physician office-based infusion services. InsightRX uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to deliver precision dosing guidance based on each patient's unique pharmacological profile.
Diagnosing feline myocardial disease
A large proportion of cats are at risk of sudden morbidity and mortality from silent heart disease. Choosing appropriate diagnostic tools can improve the veterinarian’s ability to diagnose cardiology conditions in asymptomatic pets. Feline myocardial disease can be a frustrating disease for veterinarians and pet owners. The prevalence of...
