(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s first slow feeder bowl, the Honeycomb ebowl. “SodaPup has always been very focused on the enrichment category and most recently has concentrated its efforts on feeding systems. Over the last 18 months we have introduced our emat lick mats, our ecoin durable licking devices, and our etray shallow segmented feeding trays. Today, we are launching our first true slow feeder bowl which we call an ebowl.” Baker said.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO