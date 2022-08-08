ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SodaPup Announces New American-Made “Ebowl” Slow Feeder Enrichment Dog Bowl

(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s first slow feeder bowl, the Honeycomb ebowl. “SodaPup has always been very focused on the enrichment category and most recently has concentrated its efforts on feeding systems. Over the last 18 months we have introduced our emat lick mats, our ecoin durable licking devices, and our etray shallow segmented feeding trays. Today, we are launching our first true slow feeder bowl which we call an ebowl.” Baker said.
Kodiak Sciences Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 Study Of Tarcocimab Tedromer

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) said its BEACON phase 3 study of tarcocimab tedromer met the primary endpoint of non-inferior change from baseline in visual acuity at week 24 compared to aflibercept in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. Tarcocimab also showed robust anatomic responses and a favorable safety profile. The company will present study results at upcoming ophthalmology scientific meetings in September 2022.
Healix and InsightRX Provide Patient-Specific Precision Dosing for Outpatient Infusion Therapy

New partnership provides physicians with clinical decision support guidance for individualized dosing regimens, maximizing treatment efficacy and improving patient safety. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsightRX, a high-growth healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based clinical decision support for point-of-care precision dosing, announced its partnership with Healix, the national leader in physician office-based infusion services. InsightRX uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to deliver precision dosing guidance based on each patient's unique pharmacological profile.
Diagnosing feline myocardial disease

A large proportion of cats are at risk of sudden morbidity and mortality from silent heart disease. Choosing appropriate diagnostic tools can improve the veterinarian’s ability to diagnose cardiology conditions in asymptomatic pets. Feline myocardial disease can be a frustrating disease for veterinarians and pet owners. The prevalence of...
