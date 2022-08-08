ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Bombshell Made Emily And Kobe Seem Really Ungrateful

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019x45_0h8Z14j900

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode that aired on Sunday, August 7th. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 has finally finished the wedding episodes for all of its couples, and for some, the day was happier than it was for others. For example Patrick Mendez and Thais Ramone had to wed without her father’s blessing , and Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise wed while hiding a massive pregnancy secret from her father, David . Kobe and Emily finally broke the news to her family during dinner with her parents and sister, and the entire scene really made them come off as ungrateful for all the help they’ve already gotten so far.

Throughout Season 9, Emily and Kobe haven’t really stopped talking about being intimate. In fact, one of our first scenes of them together was an awkward love scene in a hotel , so it wasn’t surprising when Emily unexpectedly wound up pregnant despite her father’s wishes. Up until that point, however, 90 Day Fiancé kept viewers in the dark about why David was so adamant about that rule. Now that Emily’s pregnant, and neither she nor Kobe have a job, they’ll be relying on her father's support as they welcome a second child into the world.

David noted during the episode that he no longer thought it was realistic for him to retire in a year and a half, as Emily can’t work while pregnant and Kobe can’t work until his green card goes through. He’d have to continue financially supporting them for the foreseeable future. He expressed his frustration in a confessional scene alongside his wife Lisa :

They need to get on their feet. We cannot support them forever. We want to travel. We want to do some things. And I think, Emily, she feels very secure here. I mean, maybe we were too easy on them?

After that segment, Kobe stated in his own confessional segment that he intends to step up and be the man David wants him to be, and he and Emily agreed that they can handle anything after the 90 days they endured together. The statement, while perhaps a nice capstone quote to tease a future appearance in the franchise, felt like it overshadowed the fact that none of this would be possible without Emily’s parents .

Emily and their son Koban lived with her parents for the past two years. The family then took in Kobe when his visa was accepted. Neither worked during the 90 days, and while we don’t know everything Emily was up to prior to that, her parents stated frequently throughout the season how unprepared she was for living on her own. It was even said at one point she’d never paid a utility bill until recently, which shows just how much work they need to do.

Emily and Kobe’s struggles in 90 Day Fiancé included a pretty intense verbal fight in front of her mother Lisa, and hiding their pregnancy from their parents.  It also seems likely they’ll be leaning on her parents much longer in the future, so for Emily to cut her father off mid-lecture when he was explaining their next steps came off as really ungrateful. Hopefully, we’ll get some good news teasing the possibility that they found some independence in the tell-all, as we already know their second child is a healthy little girl .

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and with every couple married, the tell-all can’t be far off. Tune into that, and gear up for the premiere of Season 7 of Happily Ever After? and one of the most notable casts we’ve seen to date . With all the new shows on television that are coming up, that one should be on the top of everyone’s list to watch.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 4

punk66
1d ago

why can't she work?? I did up until a week I had my son...she's not a china doll. dad needs to put his foot down and tell her to get her big rear in gear and support her famil!!

Reply(2)
2
Related
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

Ups and Downs! Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split

Season 9 of TLC’s hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé has been full of ups and downs for the six couples. Returning cast members Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre were joined by five new couples: Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Jibri Bell and Miona Bell, Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone. But which couples are married, still together or have split since cameras stopped rolling? WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90 Day Fianc#Bombshell
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
TODAY.com

Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival

It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
139K+
Followers
36K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy