Benton Harbor, MI

WWMT

South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces low-cost child care for Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. — More affordable child care is coming for thousands of Michigan families. On Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced a bipartisan agreement that 's expected to provide about 40% of Michigan families with free or low-cost child care. Childcare Legislation: New legislation could improve childcare services in Michigan. Families...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID on Monday. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan." Whitmer said in a statement. "I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed."
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September

Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
INDIANA STATE
WWMT

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
News Break
WWMT

Man dies after single car crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died in a car crash in Allegan county Saturday. Around 5:12 p.m., Allegan county sheriff deputies, Michigan State police and Plainwell public safety officers responded to a call of an accident in Martin township. When police arrived on scene they found a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

WMU men's football team hits the field with Beautiful Lives Project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Beautiful Lives Project had 60 people with disabilities take to the field Monday morning against the Western Michigan University football team and Head Football Coach, Tim Lester. The event took place at the indoor football field inside the Donald Seelye Athletic Center. The participants were...
KALAMAZOO, MI

