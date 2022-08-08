Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
WWMT
2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
WWMT
Lifeguards not being considered in South Haven despite four drownings in less than a month
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The city of South Haven has seen four drownings in less than one month. On Monday, a 22-year-old man from Novi and 21-year-old woman from Columbus, Michigan, were pulled from choppy waters on South Beach under yellow flag conditions. Officials said yellow means to swim at your own risk.
WWMT
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces low-cost child care for Michigan families
LANSING, Mich. — More affordable child care is coming for thousands of Michigan families. On Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced a bipartisan agreement that 's expected to provide about 40% of Michigan families with free or low-cost child care. Childcare Legislation: New legislation could improve childcare services in Michigan. Families...
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID on Monday. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan." Whitmer said in a statement. "I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed."
WWMT
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMT
Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
WWMT
Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
WWMT
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
WWMT
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September
Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
WWMT
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
WWMT
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
WWMT
Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Man dies after single car crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died in a car crash in Allegan county Saturday. Around 5:12 p.m., Allegan county sheriff deputies, Michigan State police and Plainwell public safety officers responded to a call of an accident in Martin township. When police arrived on scene they found a...
WWMT
WMU men's football team hits the field with Beautiful Lives Project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Beautiful Lives Project had 60 people with disabilities take to the field Monday morning against the Western Michigan University football team and Head Football Coach, Tim Lester. The event took place at the indoor football field inside the Donald Seelye Athletic Center. The participants were...
Comments / 0