Rockford, IL

Rockford artists bring ‘soul to the park’ despite the rain

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Soul in the Park Talent Show and Concerts” still brought out a crowd Sunday despite the rain.

It was part of the “Live in Levings” series. Performers took the stage in Levings Park doing live painting, spoken word and musical acts. There were many vendors and lots of food too.

Organizers appreciated those who came out to support their favorite artists.

“Honestly, I just want people to come out and enjoy parks and recreation during the summer,” said Antwon George, event organizer and DJ. “It’s great to get out of the house, especially when we were in the house a lot the last couple of years due to covid-19 so it’s just great to see families come together, come out and enjoy some live music.”

The last “Live at Levings Summer Series” show will take place August 21.

