The Pokémon Company recently shared more details about the next generation of games, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." A new world overview trailer showed off more of the open-world region, as well as some of the people gamers will meet and the places they will go. Nintendo also announced the "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" Double Pack, which lets you pick up both versions of the game in a single package. It also revealed that there will be three stories to follow, although it did not explain all of them in detail. The first is the usual — beat all the gyms and become champion — with the second being a mysterious treasure hunt. It was also previously explained that the creator of "Undertale" Toby Fox would be composing music for "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO