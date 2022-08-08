Read full article on original website
Pokemon Violet And Scarlet Double Pack: What's Included?
The Pokémon Company recently shared more details about the next generation of games, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." A new world overview trailer showed off more of the open-world region, as well as some of the people gamers will meet and the places they will go. Nintendo also announced the "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" Double Pack, which lets you pick up both versions of the game in a single package. It also revealed that there will be three stories to follow, although it did not explain all of them in detail. The first is the usual — beat all the gyms and become champion — with the second being a mysterious treasure hunt. It was also previously explained that the creator of "Undertale" Toby Fox would be composing music for "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Defenders
Monolith Software's "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" has taken the JRPG scene by storm since its release in late July 2022. The Nintendo Switch exclusive title has been critically acclaimed for its story, characters, worldbuilding, and for having an abundance of content that players can sink their teeth into. While having a highly engaging story and a cast of loveable and endearing characters is essential to creating a good JRPG game, arguably no feature is more important than an intuitive combat system that is both fun and challenging. In this respect, "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" more than delivers.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Final Fantasy 14: How To Find And Beat Flame Sergeant Dalvag
Despite it having an absolutely terrible start that had to be destroyed and rebuilt from the ground-up, traces of the original 2010 incarnation of "Final Fantasy 14" can still be found in its critically acclaimed successor. Many of the NPCs that populated Eorzea before the in-game apocalypse that formed the premise of the reboot are still around, either maintaining their status as central story characters, playing a small role in the side content, or being mentioned posthumously in various in-game text.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
Final Fantasy 14 Desynthesis Explained
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Beat Silvercoat Ethel
Ethel, your beloved colony hero, is one of the bosses in "Xenoblade Chronicles 3." In fact, she's one of the first in the lengthy adventure across Aionios. Unfortunately, she's as tough as she's made out to seem. Players might not be able to wing it through this one without equipping at least half-decent gear and planning their line of attack.
Elden Ring Player Discovers Where The Bosses Go To Hide
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Point To A Controversial Return
The recent "Pokémon Presents" livestream revealed a ton of new information about "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," including the Double Pack that bundles both games and some extra special goodies. It also revealed that gyms can be beaten in any order, a new concept that has "Pokémon" fans pretty excited. However, a recent leak about the new games has deflated a bit of that hype, revealing the return of something that many hardcore fans really don't like. On Twitter, noted Pokémon YouTuber and leaker Blaines shared a screenshot from "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" showing a post-battle screen that apparently depicts two Pokémon getting EXP. Blaines said that EXP Share is back and may not be toggled off in "Scarlet" and "Violet."
Elden Ring's Malenia Was Almost Even Tougher
It's been months since FromSoftware released its masterpiece "Elden Ring," and for many, those five months provided more than enough time to get through the over 30 hours of content the game offers. But some gamers still can't get enough of "Elden Ring." For example, many data miners and modders have spent considerable time scouring the game's files to find deleted content. Some uncovered content includes removed horse mechanics and a lost colosseum.
The Real Reason Destiny 2 Chat Was Shut Off
Exploits are an inevitability in gaming. No matter how hard a developer tries to stifle opportunistic gamers, it's highly unlikely that every unfair advantage will patched over. For the most part, exploits usually come down to banned game moves or a weird meta that players can use to their advantage. But every now and then, these exploits cross the line between cheesy and flat-out game breaking. Such is the case of a particularly nasty glitch that was recently discovered in Bungie's "Destiny 2."
