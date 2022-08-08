ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

PennLive.com

‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say

An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Hiding a homicide:’ New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison

Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County boy found, police say

Update Aug. 9: Police said Natal was located. No additional details were released. Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website

Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

1 dead, others hurt after bus heading to Pa. overturns on N.J. Turnpike

One person was dead and others injured after a bus traveling from New York to Philadelphia overturned Tuesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge, officials said. “There is one confirmed fatality and five serious injuries” New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan told NJ Advance Media. “The outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NESCOPECK, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano shuts down Jan. 6th committee deposition in dispute over recording, rules

UPDATE: This post was updated at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a statement from Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro about Mastriano’s termination of Tuesday’s deposition. Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano abruptly ended a scheduled deposition today with the House Select Committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
