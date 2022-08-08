Read full article on original website
Pa. man used wrought iron chair to beat drinking partner: police
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man, who got into a fight while drinking Monday night, struck a man several times with a wrought iron chair, causing serious injuries, city police say in court papers. Christopher Troxell, of the 600 block of Linden Street, was arraigned before District Judge John Capobianco on charges...
Miniature horse welcomed as newest recruit at Pa. police department
He’s chomping at the bit to fight some crime. A police department in Pennsylvania has welcomed a miniature horse as its newest recruit. LISTEN: Pa. firefighters rush to save dog on roof, realize he just likes to sunbathe up there | Today in Pa. Fox 43 News reports how...
‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say
An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
Teen dies after incident involving wood chipper: Pa. state police
A 17-year-old boy died after an incident involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police confirm. The incident was reported at 1:39 p.m. in the 3700 block of Excelsior Road, Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com on Wednesday morning. The teenager was flown by medical...
Pa. woman used ‘spellbook’ pages to set car on fire: police
A Somerset County woman, known to practice witchcraft, set fire to a car last month, according to police. Although a spellbook was involved, magic is not suspected in the arson. 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is charged with reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault in Cambria County, according to...
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
Burglar stole $20 in change after pepper-spraying Dauphin County homeowner: state police
Someone broke into a Dauphin County home overnight Friday, pepper-sprayed the resident and stole $20 in change from a jar, investigators said. Pennsylvania State Police said the burglary and assault was reported around 12:40 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township. The...
‘Hiding a homicide:’ New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison
Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
Dauphin County boy found, police say
Update Aug. 9: Police said Natal was located. No additional details were released. Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing.
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website
Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
1 dead, others hurt after bus heading to Pa. overturns on N.J. Turnpike
One person was dead and others injured after a bus traveling from New York to Philadelphia overturned Tuesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge, officials said. “There is one confirmed fatality and five serious injuries” New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan told NJ Advance Media. “The outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation.”
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Tell your state representative to vote against bills that criminalize safe drivers | PennLive letters
SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LIDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens.
Money-saving tips; 550 new Hershey homes; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 84; Low: 68. Thunderstorms. Growing in Hershey: The Hershey Trust Co. is building a village-style development near the Hershey Medical Center. Plans call for at least 550 homes, apartments and townhouses, along with retail and commercial space.
Face masks unlikely in Pa. schools this fall, barring ‘extreme’ COVID-19 outbreak
With COVID-19 cases and deaths remaining stubbornly high in the United States, the federal government has no short-term plans to dial back recommendations for things including face masks in schools, according to a recent report by NBC News. That means the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue...
Three women hurt by shots fired into SUV they were in: Philly police
Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who carried out an overnight attack in the city’s Brewerytown section that hospitalized three people. The incident took place on Newkirk Street, near North 29th Street, according to a report on 6abc. The shooter fired 35 shots, and many of them went...
Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano shuts down Jan. 6th committee deposition in dispute over recording, rules
UPDATE: This post was updated at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a statement from Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro about Mastriano’s termination of Tuesday’s deposition. Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano abruptly ended a scheduled deposition today with the House Select Committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
