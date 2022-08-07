AH, summer - sunny beach vacations, swimming in the sea or jumping in the pool... and tarnished jewellery ruined from the chlorinated water.

When exposed to certain substances, such as salt water or chlorine, rings, necklaces, anklets and other jewellery can become tarnished and lose their shine.

Luckily, as reported by The Express, there are ways to reverse the damage and make them look brand new.

How to clean chlorine off of jewellery

Beauty lovers will know that pure gold is not easily damaged by chlorine-infused water - this is because it's a precious metal that does not react to other chemical substances.

But unlike gold, other metals, for instance, silver, nickel and copper, are more sensitive to aggressive chemicals, meaning they can end up discoloured.

Here, a gentle approach is the best way to bring the tarnished items back to live.

According to Baunat jewellers, a simple soap-water soak is enough to do the job.

As soon as you get home, rinse the jewellery under fresh, clean water.

Add some drops of gentle washing-up liquid to a bowl of lukewarm water and leave the jewellery to soak in the magic mixture for 15 - 2- minutes.

Once the time's up, rinse it under cool tape and finish by patting the items with a non-fibrous cloth.

How to clean salt water from jewellery

If you've made the unfortunate mistake of swimming in the sea or the ocean, you'll be familiar with the heartbreak of finding your soldered gold, solver and platinum jewellery looking weathered.

Not only will it have lost its shine, but the elements can also cause the metals to weaken and even lead to broken jewellery.

To clean off salt, repeat the soaking method using a small amount of mild dish soap and water.

Then finish by rinsing the items in ammonia - this will restore the reflective shine on stones and clasps, where salt and oil may have left residue.

Polish diamonds and gemstones

For diamonds and gemstones, all you will need to use a toothbrush or a microfibre cloth after they have been soaked in fresh water.

When dealing with such precious gems, always use soft-bristled items to gently get rid of any dirt and dust.

The experts warned: “Try not to rub too hard with the microfibre cloths as they could catch on the prongs and leave threads or deform them.”

