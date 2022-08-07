ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I’m a jewellery whizz… my quick and easy tips will make your tarnished rings and necklaces shine like new

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYNir_0h8Yzp9n00

AH, summer - sunny beach vacations, swimming in the sea or jumping in the pool... and tarnished jewellery ruined from the chlorinated water.

When exposed to certain substances, such as salt water or chlorine, rings, necklaces, anklets and other jewellery can become tarnished and lose their shine.

Woman with bohemian style silver rings and bracelets and her hand in the sea water Credit: Getty

Luckily, as reported by The Express, there are ways to reverse the damage and make them look brand new.

How to clean chlorine off of jewellery

Beauty lovers will know that pure gold is not easily damaged by chlorine-infused water - this is because it's a precious metal that does not react to other chemical substances.

But unlike gold, other metals, for instance, silver, nickel and copper, are more sensitive to aggressive chemicals, meaning they can end up discoloured.

Here, a gentle approach is the best way to bring the tarnished items back to live.

According to Baunat jewellers, a simple soap-water soak is enough to do the job.

As soon as you get home, rinse the jewellery under fresh, clean water.

Add some drops of gentle washing-up liquid to a bowl of lukewarm water and leave the jewellery to soak in the magic mixture for 15 - 2- minutes.

Once the time's up, rinse it under cool tape and finish by patting the items with a non-fibrous cloth.

How to clean salt water from jewellery

If you've made the unfortunate mistake of swimming in the sea or the ocean, you'll be familiar with the heartbreak of finding your soldered gold, solver and platinum jewellery looking weathered.

Not only will it have lost its shine, but the elements can also cause the metals to weaken and even lead to broken jewellery.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

To clean off salt, repeat the soaking method using a small amount of mild dish soap and water.

Then finish by rinsing the items in ammonia - this will restore the reflective shine on stones and clasps, where salt and oil may have left residue.

Polish diamonds and gemstones

For diamonds and gemstones, all you will need to use a toothbrush or a microfibre cloth after they have been soaked in fresh water.

When dealing with such precious gems, always use soft-bristled items to gently get rid of any dirt and dust.

The experts warned: “Try not to rub too hard with the microfibre cloths as they could catch on the prongs and leave threads or deform them.”

Cleaning hacks and tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDoiy_0h8Yzp9n00

Here are some tips to help you clean your home like a pro:

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Hard Water#Drinking Water#Chemicals#The Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The US Sun

I’m a hairdresser, this is how often you should really be washing your hair – and it’s much less than you think

KEEPING your hair looking glossy and healthy requires a fair bit of maintenance, but it may surprise you to hear that you're washing your hair far more than you should be. In fact to keep your hair in great nick, you don't need to be shampooing it every day or every other day and you could be making your hair worse by giving it that extra attention.
HAIR CARE
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
662K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy