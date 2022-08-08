Read full article on original website
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?
PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Days for Sunday, Monday due to coming storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a 40% chance for rain this afternoon for the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will reach 104. Along with the rain we are tracking gusty...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Cave Creek election results in a mix of old and new
The votes are in, and Bob Morris will be serving as Cave Creek’s next mayor, joined by a split council with three returning and three new councilmembers. As of Monday, Aug. 8, results were not official. However, a report from the Maricopa County Elections Department around 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, said nearly all ballots have been reported by Maricopa County.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley
PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
fox10phoenix.com
Bobcat family moves into Phoenix park's storm drain
A family of five has moved into a north Phoenix neighborhood, but residents there are being told to stay away from them. Why? They're a family of bobcats!
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert eyeing new water-conservation measures
Gilbert anticipates further water-saving measures next year that could include incentives for residents to convert to xeriscape and violation notices for excessive waste in response to the plummeting Colorado River water levels. Ongoing extreme drought and climate change are causing the river to drop to critically low levels, prompting the...
AZFamily
Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
chandleraz.gov
City of Chandler unofficial election results
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on unofficial election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 38,800 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,250 votes, 27%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,427 votes, 21%. Councilmember-Elect Angel...
ABC 15 News
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
azbex.com
Mesa P&Z OKs Lehi Crossing Apartments
After losing a vote before the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board last October, Sweetwater Companies has returned and won a 5-0 vote to rezone its planned 222-unit Homestead at Lehi Crossing development at Gilbert and McDowell roads. Many area residents opposed the development in its initial offering, saying no apartment...
AZFamily
Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Glendale: Some residents express concerns over plans for Murphy Park
Murphy Park, which is located in Downtown Glendale, is in the center of a growing debate on how it should be renovated, and some residents are worried over the plan's impact on historic trees in the area. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
East Valley Tribune
Pinal snafus muddy outcome of QC council races
Amid yet another snafu by the Pinal County Elections Department, at least one of the three Queen Creek Town Council seats could be headed for a November run-off following the results of Tuesday’s primary. With some ballots countywide still being counted as of the Tribune’s print deadline Friday, results...
AZFamily
Moon roof shatters in car wash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was just a quick drive through the car wash. Denise DeMarco had taken her car to the same Cobblestone Auto Spa location several times, but this time was different. “When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade,” DeMarco said.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Paradise Valley’s Long Nightmare is Over: Paul Dembow is Out
In the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice”. It took 12 years worth of arc, but Paradise Valley finally found its justice in the form of a thorough electoral spanking. After three terms as...
AZFamily
4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
East Valley Tribune
Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 2 hospitalized following apparent drug overdose in Phoenix, authorities say
First responders are investigating after two men and a woman were said to have initially been exposed to an unknown chemical in Phoenix on Sunday, sending them to the hospital. Police said soon after the incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose.
