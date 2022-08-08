Extreme heat to stay away from Kern for now

Delano Skatepark, aka Cecil Skatepark, is a tremendous skatepark that is bigger and better than it first looks. This skatepark scales in at about 23,400 square feet with great transitions and fast flowing lines all around. You’ll also find several stair sets and more. Riders of any age will enjoy this park and advanced riders will unlock this parks true potential. The size and transitions make this a great place for longboarding in a skatepark.

DELANO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO