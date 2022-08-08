ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Extreme heat to stay away from Kern for now

By Moses Small
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baIxH_0h8YzfZl00

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages for the next seven days, and it does not appear another heat wave will begin this week. Partially cloudy conditions will remain throughout the week, as monsoonal moisture approaches. No rainfall is expected over the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Slight chance of thunderstorms in eastern Kern

We have a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight for the east edge of the county, north of Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella area, and as far as Ridgecrest. Very little change is expected over the next few days as temperatures are likely to remain below the century mark. Our chances of seeing wide spread triple triple […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Chance of isolated storms in Mountain, Desert areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some high clouds moved through the area Tuesday morning, but no rain expected. We will see a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Mountain and Desert areas Tuesday afternoon. The main areas to watch will be Ridgecrest and the Kern River Valley. High temps...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Light monsoonal moisture in Kern County’s forecast

Very close to average temperatures will continue over the next few days in Kern County. We might see a slight warm up leading into the triple digits by the weekend. Monsoonal moisture is expected to impact lightly, bringing in a few thunderstorms mainly to the eastern portion of the county and desert communities. An area […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

New camping fees under RMR leave some area residents unhappy

The U.S. Forest Service’s (USFS) decision several months ago to outsource the management of its concessions contract to Rocky Mountain Recreation (RMR) has left some residents and local businesses unhappy with the results. Robin Peterson at the Golden State Surplus Store (GSSS) in Lake Isabella told the Kern Valley...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Heat#Kern#Heat Wave#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits

Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thelostlongboarder.com

Longboarding Delano Skatepark | Large Vert and Great Flow

Delano Skatepark, aka Cecil Skatepark, is a tremendous skatepark that is bigger and better than it first looks. This skatepark scales in at about 23,400 square feet with great transitions and fast flowing lines all around. You’ll also find several stair sets and more. Riders of any age will enjoy this park and advanced riders will unlock this parks true potential. The size and transitions make this a great place for longboarding in a skatepark.
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Closure on northbound Hwy 99 near Ming Avenue begins tomorrow night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — All lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed for three nights beginning Wednesday, August 10, according to California Highway Patrol. The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 10 to August 12 for construction.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
viatravelers.com

11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bakersfield, California

Nestled in the heart of central California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, Bakersfield, California is home to the famous Kern River and many historical landmarks. Bakersfield is a great place to visit any time of year, depending on weather preferences, from scorching hot summers to cool, mild winters.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Flash flood warnings in Kern County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area of Onyx in northeast Kern County until 7:15 p.m.. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas east of Tehachapi and Keene, in eastern Kern County until 6:45 p.m. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service issued flash flood […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman's body found in Miracle Hot Springs: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman's body was found in Miracle Hot Springs early Monday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:30 a.m. the sheriff's office received a report of an apparent drowning at Miracle Hot Springs, about 10 miles west of Lake Isabella. Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman's body in the water. She died at the scene.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 970 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 272,985 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,499 deaths and 261,985 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 694,512 negative COVID-19 tests and 272,985 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Collector-Con is set to return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con is coming to Mechanics Bank this weekend, according to the Bakersfield Collector-Con’s Facebook. The collector-con said the event will include vendors, a cosplay contest and several celebrity guests including Leilani Shiu – who plays a Jawa in “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Collector Con is from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy