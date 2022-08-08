Topaz Clinical Research in Apopka currently recruiting children and adolescents ages 6-17 for a clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine

Read full article on original website
consultant360.com
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
orlandomedicalnews.com
‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand
The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
click orlando
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
click orlando
Osceola County school district using international program to hire teachers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Osceola County’s public school district superintendent sat down with News 6 to talk about some of the new faces students can expect to see thanks to an international program that’s getting results for them and bringing diversity into the classroom.
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
orlandomedicalnews.com
New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth
Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
ucf.edu
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked
I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
click orlando
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs
A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
theapopkavoice.com
After a wet July, portions of the District left abnormally dry
While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the District, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
click orlando
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated Seminole County parents scramble for school bus information
SANFORD, Fla. - Two days before the start of the 2022-23 school year in Seminole County and parents are having issues accessing bus route information for their children in the district. Seminole County Public School parent, Gina Lagrone, tells FOX 35 News, "You try to do it, and it doesn’t...
Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
sltablet.com
Lake County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held in Clermont (Aug 11)
Clermont – The Lake County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way. The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be collecting items from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office South Lake District Office located at 15855 State Road 50 in Clermont.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Bay News 9
Orlando nonprofit trains service dogs for families, free of charge
ORLANDO, Fl. — Turning a light off, grabbing a drink from the fridge, opening the door — these are all things many people take for granted, but one local nonprofit is working to ensure these necessary tasks don't put a burden on those who need a little assistance.
