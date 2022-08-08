ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Topaz Clinical Research in Apopka currently recruiting children and adolescents ages 6-17 for a clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine

By From Topaz Clinical Research
theapopkavoice.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
consultant360.com

Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura

1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand

The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
DELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Health
orlandomedicalnews.com

New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth

Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
ORLANDO, FL
ucf.edu

Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala

As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked

I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Migraine Treatment#Recruiting#Rimegepant#Fl#Faap
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

After a wet July, portions of the District left abnormally dry

While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the District, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
click orlando

Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
sltablet.com

Lake County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held in Clermont (Aug 11)

Clermont – The Lake County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way. The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be collecting items from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office South Lake District Office located at 15855 State Road 50 in Clermont.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy