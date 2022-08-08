Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
By the side of the highway: Former home of Mount Carmel Church busy again
WORCESTER — The spot that was home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for nine decades is being reworked into a 370-unit apartment complex. The site has been busy in recent weeks, with wrecking crews clearing away the brick community center and a large crane lifting sections of a parking garage into place. Travelers on adjacent Interstate 290 have been able to watch the progress.
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
everettleader.com
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality
From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
Bristol Press
Maine defeats Massachusetts to advance to New England Regional championship game
Maine representative Bangor East Little League continued their New England Regional success Monday as they eased past Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League to claim their second win of the tournament and advance to the championship game. Massachusetts and New Hampshire will play Wednesday at 1 p.m. to decide who will...
Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research
WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
Local Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday
QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday when it officially unveils the recent remodel of its original location in Quincy. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Canton-based coffee chain’s restaurant at 543 Southern Artery at 10:15 a.m. with exclusive giveaways and games.
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium
BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Aug. 8
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Remembrances of past military events are what keeps the attention of veterans at the monthly...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Aug. 10
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Planning Board at its meeting Monday night opened a new public hearing on an...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
leominsterchamp.com
One of the safest truck drivers in the US resides in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER – We all know it’s tough driving in parts of Worcester. There is traffic, steep hills, angry motorists and snow and ice in the winter. And rotaries, like the one in Kelley Square, can make any driver squirm. It’s tough to get through all of these challenges...
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
