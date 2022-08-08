ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

By the side of the highway: Former home of Mount Carmel Church busy again

WORCESTER — The spot that was home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for nine decades is being reworked into a 370-unit apartment complex. The site has been busy in recent weeks, with wrecking crews clearing away the brick community center and a large crane lifting sections of a parking garage into place. Travelers on adjacent Interstate 290 have been able to watch the progress.
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
everettleader.com

New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality

From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research

WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
CBS Boston

Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Aug. 8

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Remembrances of past military events are what keeps the attention of veterans at the monthly...
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Planning Board at its meeting Monday night opened a new public hearing on an...
