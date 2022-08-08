ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

KXLY

Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris

You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hot temps, isolated thunderstorms

Daytime highs set to pop into the upper 90’s and 100’s with extreme heat advisories and warnings are in place through 11 pm tonight. Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will likely produce some isolated thunderstorms and potentially dry lightning through Wednesday. Dry, hot conditions combined with lightning always brings the threat of now fire starts.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes

People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in front of mailboxes. The new city code states it is unlawful to park in front of mailboxes in a way that prevents or impedes the delivery and distribution of mail.
POST FALLS, ID
Local
Idaho Industry
City
Kootenai, ID
City
Hayden, ID
Local
Idaho Business
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Maple St. and Northwest Blvd. is closed off due to fatal crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - North Maple Street is blocked at Northwest Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Officials told KHQ the motorcyclist died and a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. Major Crimes will be investigating. Last...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant

CHENEY, Wash. – Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
CHENEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Watching a Post Falls success story unfold

The baton isn’t being handed off from the Post Falls Senior Center to the Post Falls Food Bank. No, the two essential River City nonprofits are simply going to run full blast into the future carrying that baton together. That might make them impossible to beat, come inflation’s hell or recession's high water.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Today's Ghastly Groaner

Arbuckle, the shepherd, had an unusually nasty-spirited herd that year and on one fateful morning, they charged en masse, knocked him down and trampled all over him. Sadly, he died in the wool. — Del Cameron, Coeur d'Alene. • • •. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Injury Crash US2@27, Sandpoint, Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:50 am, August 6, 2022 on US 2 near mile post 27 just west of Sandpoint. The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped westbound on US2 at Westwood Dr to turn southbound when the driver of a 1982...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patricia (Patti) Woodworth Kroll, 58

Patricia (Patti) Woodworth Kroll passed away July 31, 2022. She was born March 17, 1964, in Yakima, Wash., to Wayne and Carolyn Woodworth. Brother Mark and sister Teresa (Terri) would soon complete the family. Throughout her childhood, her father pastored churches in Deer Park, Wash., Pendleton, Ore., Stratton, Colo., and Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.
NEWPORT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully

SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
SPOKANE, WA

