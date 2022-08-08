Read full article on original website
Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris
You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hot temps, isolated thunderstorms
Daytime highs set to pop into the upper 90’s and 100’s with extreme heat advisories and warnings are in place through 11 pm tonight. Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will likely produce some isolated thunderstorms and potentially dry lightning through Wednesday. Dry, hot conditions combined with lightning always brings the threat of now fire starts.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes
People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in front of mailboxes. The new city code states it is unlawful to park in front of mailboxes in a way that prevents or impedes the delivery and distribution of mail.
Small brush fire south of Paradise Road and Highway 195 knocked down
SPOKANE, Wash. — A small brush fire started just south of Paradise Road and Highway 195 on Sunday. Spokane County Fire District 3 said the fire started in a wheat field. Crews were responding to the small fire and was moving slowly. Fire District 3 says the fire is...
Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
‘Constant battle’: Thor-Freya construction, businesses affected by Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local businesses and construction projects are taking new measures to deal with crime they say is coming from Camp Hope. 4 News Now was given a copy of the letter CR Concrete sent Mayor Nadine Woodward back in July detailing unsafe work conditions they’re dealing with at the Thor-Freya site. A few weeks later, the company says...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
KXLY
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire near Priest Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in Bonner County. The fire is estimated to be about 15 acres. The fire is at the Lion Creek drainage, east of Priest Lake State Park. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says...
'Never, ever has it been late like this' | Delay in property values from Kootenai County Assessor concerns clerk
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
KHQ Right Now
Maple St. and Northwest Blvd. is closed off due to fatal crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - North Maple Street is blocked at Northwest Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Officials told KHQ the motorcyclist died and a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. Major Crimes will be investigating. Last...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. – Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Watching a Post Falls success story unfold
The baton isn’t being handed off from the Post Falls Senior Center to the Post Falls Food Bank. No, the two essential River City nonprofits are simply going to run full blast into the future carrying that baton together. That might make them impossible to beat, come inflation’s hell or recession's high water.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Today's Ghastly Groaner
Arbuckle, the shepherd, had an unusually nasty-spirited herd that year and on one fateful morning, they charged en masse, knocked him down and trampled all over him. Sadly, he died in the wool. — Del Cameron, Coeur d'Alene. • • •. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep...
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
spotonidaho.com
Injury Crash US2@27, Sandpoint, Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:50 am, August 6, 2022 on US 2 near mile post 27 just west of Sandpoint. The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped westbound on US2 at Westwood Dr to turn southbound when the driver of a 1982...
12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
Standoff takes place near East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department officers were called to the 2200 block of E South Riverton Ave at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. According to SPD, the caller reported seeing a female pointing a gun at a male and as officers responded, the caller reported hearing shots fired. Once SPD arrived on the scene, witnesses helped officers identify the female,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia (Patti) Woodworth Kroll, 58
Patricia (Patti) Woodworth Kroll passed away July 31, 2022. She was born March 17, 1964, in Yakima, Wash., to Wayne and Carolyn Woodworth. Brother Mark and sister Teresa (Terri) would soon complete the family. Throughout her childhood, her father pastored churches in Deer Park, Wash., Pendleton, Ore., Stratton, Colo., and Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
