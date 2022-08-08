ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dixon eyes record-tying 7th championship after Nashville win

By Jenna Fryer, Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJbxF_0h8Yz1Y400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott Dixon arrived in Nashville not really a championship favorite, but still mathematically eligible to win a record-tying seventh IndyCar title.

And even though he was stuck in the middle of a tight pack of drivers jostling for the championship, The Iceman never counted himself out of the fight.

Well, he’s now a legitimate contender.

Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time wins list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix — a win that moved that seventh title within his reach. The win pushed Dixon up two spots in the standings and only six points behind leader Will Power with three races remaining.

“You’re in it until you’re not,” said Dixon, noting he trailed Juan Pablo Montoya by 48 points with three races remaining in his 2015 championship season.

“That’s the point — you’re never out of it until you are, so we’ll keep digging.”

Dixon overcame a poor qualifying effort, damage to his Chip Ganassi Racing car, a crash-fest around the downtown streets of Nashville and finally a drag race against Scott McLaughlin in a two-lap push to the finish between fellow New Zealanders.

He won for the 53rd time of his career to break a tie with Andretti for second in the all-time column and now has his sights on A.J. Foyt’s record of seven IndyCar titles. Foyt is also IndyCar’s all-time winner with 67 victories.

McLaughlin, for Team Penske, finished second for a 1-2 finish against one of his heroes. The .1067-second margin of victory was the fourth-closest in IndyCar history on a road or street course.

“He’s a legend, the GOAT,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve always dreamed of racing him to the finish line. That was a proper duel.”

Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion, finished third as Ganassi put two drivers on the podium. Palou moved one spot in the standings to fifth as 33 points separate the title contenders. On his way to victory lane, team owner Chip Ganassi stopped to congratulate Palou, the driver he is suing for trying to leave the organization at the end of the season.

It was their first one-on-one exchange since Ganassi and Palou publicly fractured over Ganassi picking up the option on Palou for next season, but the Spaniard announced he’s leaving to join McLaren Racing. The outcome is now winding its way through the court system.

“We didn’t really have a chance to talk since then, but it’s good, right?” Palou said. “We just finished on the podium, it was a good day, it was a good day for the team. I have no issues at all.”

Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta both came back from one lap down to finish fourth and fifth for Andretti Autosport, while hometown driver Josef Newgarden was sixth for Penske.

Newgarden has had a rough stretch since crashing while leading at Iowa three races ago. He showed as the points leader before the crash, collapsed and hit his head after wrecking, and had to pass a battery of medical tests to be cleared to compete last weekend at Indianapolis.

In Nashville, he scaled back his obligations ahead of the race to be rested and able to compete for the win. Although he was the leader late in the race, Newgarden had to pit for fuel and had later contact with Romain Grosjean, who was furious with Newgarden after the collision.

“Welcome to IndyCar. It gets tight. I don’t know what to tell him,” Newgarden said about Grosjean’s anger. “Let me tell you what, I about got taken out six times myself. I probably need to have some discussion with some of the younger guys, but they’re aggressive. They’re very aggressive and if you’re not aggressive back, then you get run over. That’s IndyCar racing. You’ve got to learn that pretty quick. I don’t like it, but that’s the game that we’re in.”

Pato O’Ward was the biggest loser of the race, which in its second year was slowed 10 times for 36 of the 80 laps. The start was also delayed 90 minutes for rain and lightning in the area.

O’Ward came to Nashville fifth in the standings but dropped to seventh and likely out of the championship picture with a 24th-place finish. He was drilled from behind by Graham Rahal when O’Ward slowed on the track to avoid running into Power on Lap 26.

“I only have two paddles and an emergency switch. None of it works,” O’Ward said after he was hit. “Thank you, Graham Rahal. We can’t catch a freaking break. This is a joke.”

It was an equally difficult day for defending race winner Marcus Ericsson, who was only nine points behind Power at the start of the race. But like teammate Dixon, Ericsson had a poor qualifying effort and struggled to come through the field from 18th.

He finished 14th and dropped to third in the standings. The Indianapolis 500 winner trails Power by 12 points.

NASCAR-ANDRETTI

Marco Andretti announced his NASCAR debut before the start of the race. He’ll enter the Xfinity Series race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8, driving for Big Machine Racing.

Andretti is coming off the championship in the second season of Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience all-star series.

“He’s done such a great job in SRX and I think his skills will shine brightly in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said team owner Scott Borchetta.

Andretti will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet.

NEXT UP: IndyCar races Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology at Gateway outside St. Louis. It’s the final oval on the schedule. Josef Newgarden is the defending race winner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Court docs: Terre Haute woman punched 2-year-old boy in face

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —A 25-year-old Terre Haute woman has been arrested after allegedly punching a 2-year-old boy in the face while the child’s mother was holding him. She then punched the mother, court document claim. Raesha Stevens is charged with battery resulting in injury of a person less than 14 years of age, a Level […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Autoweek.com

Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
MOTORSPORTS
FOX59

4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little […]
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Borchetta
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Graham Rahal
FOX59

Indiana man gets 4 life sentences for murders of ex-girlfriend, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Allen County judge handed down four life sentences to a man convicted in the murders of his former girlfriend and her three children. The four consecutive life sentences for 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron come without the possibility of parole. Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May for fatally stabbing 26-year-old Sarah Nicole […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Racing#Indycar#New Zealanders
FOX59

Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 55-year-old James Dixon III. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic.  What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indians to give away $1,000 after 1,000th win at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are wanting to thank one of their fans with a cash prize. The organization announced Sunday that for the team’s 1,000th all-time win, it will be giving away $1,000 to a lucky sweepstakes winner. When the club reaches 1,000 victories at Victory Field – both regular and postseason combined – […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy