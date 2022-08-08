Read full article on original website
Elkhart Police ask for help identifying vehicle and man wanted for questioning
Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying a man and vehicle. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart on CR 6 on August 4th at around 3:30 p.m. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or...
11-year-old killed in St. Joseph County, MI Crash
An 11-year-old girl is dead in a two-vehicle crash where police say one driver ran a stop sign. It happened Sunday at 2:45pm in St. Joseph County, Michigan's Constantine Township. Police say the driver at fault ran the stop sign at Klett Road and Quaker Street. The 11-year-old girl killed...
Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe
Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
New school zone lights unveiled in South Bend
Students across our area are heading back to the classroom. And leaders in South Bend are working to make the commute safer. South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) joined Superintendent Todd Cummings to unveil a million-dollar improvement project. Nearly 140 new school zone lights have been installed near 40 schools...
West Nile Virus identified in mosquitos in northeastern Mishawaka
The West Nile Virus has been found in northeastern Mishawaka. The St. Joseph County Department of Health says that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitos has been identified. St. Joseph County is one of 9 counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying WNV have been found so far this...
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September
Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
Mental health crisis bill held temporarily after Common Council Committee meeting
An idea for a more robust mental health crisis response in the city -- on hold for now. It happened at a South Bend Common Council Committee meeting, meaning the measure is not moving on to the full Council. The bill's proponents say there's immediate need for mental health help....
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Warsaw Tigers
WARSAW — The Warsaw Tigers are returning a whole host of players with experience. The Tigers have six returners on offense and four of their five leading tacklers on defense. Warsaw started 7-1 a year ago but limped to the finish, getting outscored 48 to zero in the team's...
Marist Liufau making an impact in fall camp after missing 2021 season
NOTRE DAME — The vibe is definitely different around Notre Dame football these days. Irish linebacker Marist Liufau broke into a few bars for us today after his teammates crashed his press conference. But don't let his singing voice fool you either. Liufau is one of the hardest hitters...
Freeman spending more time with the quarterbacks to grab a different point of view
NOTRE DAME — While the quarterback questions may be the largest for Notre Dame throughout fall camp, Head Coach Marcus Freeman would like to see his offense jump up to the next rung to be one of the best in the nation. What does that look like? Well, Freeman...
Veteran linebacker group ready to create "chaos" in 2022
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame is less than a week into training camp, but its pretty easy to see that a team being led by a defensive minded head coach in Marcus Freeman looks pretty scary on that side of the ball. Right in the middle of the Irish...
New Prairie primed for another successful season
NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie Cougars want to set the tone with a week one win. But beyond that, they'd like to reach the state championship for the first time since 2014. It's a feat the Cougars fell one game shy of last year by falling to Northridge in the semi-state final.
