South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

11-year-old killed in St. Joseph County, MI Crash

An 11-year-old girl is dead in a two-vehicle crash where police say one driver ran a stop sign. It happened Sunday at 2:45pm in St. Joseph County, Michigan's Constantine Township. Police say the driver at fault ran the stop sign at Klett Road and Quaker Street. The 11-year-old girl killed...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe

Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

New school zone lights unveiled in South Bend

Students across our area are heading back to the classroom. And leaders in South Bend are working to make the commute safer. South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) joined Superintendent Todd Cummings to unveil a million-dollar improvement project. Nearly 140 new school zone lights have been installed near 40 schools...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

West Nile Virus identified in mosquitos in northeastern Mishawaka

The West Nile Virus has been found in northeastern Mishawaka. The St. Joseph County Department of Health says that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitos has been identified. St. Joseph County is one of 9 counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying WNV have been found so far this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September

Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Warsaw Tigers

WARSAW — The Warsaw Tigers are returning a whole host of players with experience. The Tigers have six returners on offense and four of their five leading tacklers on defense. Warsaw started 7-1 a year ago but limped to the finish, getting outscored 48 to zero in the team's...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Veteran linebacker group ready to create "chaos" in 2022

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame is less than a week into training camp, but its pretty easy to see that a team being led by a defensive minded head coach in Marcus Freeman looks pretty scary on that side of the ball. Right in the middle of the Irish...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Public Safety
22 WSBT

New Prairie primed for another successful season

NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie Cougars want to set the tone with a week one win. But beyond that, they'd like to reach the state championship for the first time since 2014. It's a feat the Cougars fell one game shy of last year by falling to Northridge in the semi-state final.
NEW CARLISLE, IN

