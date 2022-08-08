ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Conduct unbecoming a candidate: Johnson crosses a line and the race for Seat #3 gets ugly

By Reggie Connell, Managing Editor
theapopkavoice.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apopka, FL
Government
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Apopka, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
theapopkavoice.com

After a wet July, portions of the District left abnormally dry

While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the District, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Nelson
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Conduct Unbecoming
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Miami

Universal Orlando CityWalk Implements New Curfew for Guests Under 18

Universal CityWalk in Orlando is implementing a curfew for most guests under 18 in the wake of a fight last month involving juveniles that led some visitors to mistakenly believe there was an active shooter situation. According to a Sunday tweet from the resort, "guests under the age of 18...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy