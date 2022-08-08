ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0h8YyiBj00 Police in New Jersey are investigating a crash where a car hit a car wash worker and then slammed into a furniture store.

The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.

The worker was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Car owners frustrated over tire slashing spree in Queens neighborhood

Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight. Kemberly Richardson has the exclusive from Bayside.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Linden, NJ
Accidents
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Traffic Accident#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy