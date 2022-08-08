ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Commission votes 4-3 to cap rent increases

The Orange County Commission, during its Tuesday meeting, voted 4-3 to send a rent stabilization ordinance to the voters in November that caps rent increases on multifamily properties with four or more units for a year. Mayor Jerry Demings, and District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore voted against the ordinance. "The...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County rent referendum heading to November ballot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved a temporary freeze on rent hikes for one year to appear on the November ballot. The freeze applies to multifamily structures with four or more units. Heading into Tuesday’s vote, the measure contained a number of exceptions, including mobile homes, seasonal units and luxury apartments.
Orange County, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Make a plan to vote; here's why you should

Greetings to the residents of Apopka. My name is Sandra Fatmi-Hall, and I’m running to be your next Orange County District 2 Commissioner. For the past 12 years, I’ve been an active citizen in our beloved District 2. After retiring from being a bank manager for over 17 years, I continued my passion for empowering communities one family at a time through the formation of the United Foundation of Central Florida, Inc.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
mynews13.com

School district employees seek out second jobs

WINTER GARDEN, Fl.—It’s back to school season for students across Central Florida. For many district employees who recevied a small raise this year, it’s only a drop in the bucket as they try to make ends meet. Many have already picked up things on the side to pay the bills.
theapopkavoice.com

Welcome back Magnolia Park!

Welcome back Magnolia Park. We've missed you. Orange County Parks and Recreation officially cut the ribbon that brings this beautiful eco-wonder back online officially. Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore welcomed visitors to the new Eco-Education Center at Magnolia Park in Apopka.
theapopkavoice.com

After a wet July, portions of the District left abnormally dry

While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the District, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
westorlandonews.com

SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
villages-news.com

Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill

Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
THE VILLAGES, FL

