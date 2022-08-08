Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Commission votes 4-3 to cap rent increases
The Orange County Commission, during its Tuesday meeting, voted 4-3 to send a rent stabilization ordinance to the voters in November that caps rent increases on multifamily properties with four or more units for a year. Mayor Jerry Demings, and District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore voted against the ordinance. "The...
Orange County rent referendum heading to November ballot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved a temporary freeze on rent hikes for one year to appear on the November ballot. The freeze applies to multifamily structures with four or more units. Heading into Tuesday’s vote, the measure contained a number of exceptions, including mobile homes, seasonal units and luxury apartments.
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County commissioners approve rent increase cap question for November ballot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - By a 4-3 vote, the Orange County Commission has passed a measure that will allow voters to determine if there should be a limit to rent increases. Orange County voters will decide on the rent cap question on the November ballot. Commissioners have had several meetings...
theapopkavoice.com
Make a plan to vote; here's why you should
Greetings to the residents of Apopka. My name is Sandra Fatmi-Hall, and I’m running to be your next Orange County District 2 Commissioner. For the past 12 years, I’ve been an active citizen in our beloved District 2. After retiring from being a bank manager for over 17 years, I continued my passion for empowering communities one family at a time through the formation of the United Foundation of Central Florida, Inc.
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Superintendent Contract Includes $330,000 Salary, Benefits, Car Expenses and More
School Board members recently approved the contract for the new Orange County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez. The Board delegated authority to School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs and the Office of Legal Services to negotiate the employment contract with Superintendent Designate Dr. Vazquez. See the full OCPS Superintendent contract below.
mynews13.com
Surging home prices, rents force some people out of their school districts
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Home sales typically surge in the summer as families try to settle in before the school year begins, but rising prices are forcing some would-be buyers to rent and deal with those soaring rates. What You Need To Know. Some families say they are having...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
mynews13.com
School district employees seek out second jobs
WINTER GARDEN, Fl.—It’s back to school season for students across Central Florida. For many district employees who recevied a small raise this year, it’s only a drop in the bucket as they try to make ends meet. Many have already picked up things on the side to pay the bills.
click orlando
Shops could be removed from Colonial Plaza, replaced by multifamily housing, plans show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A development proposal from Kimco Realty could mean more housing for Orlando residents — but fewer retail shops nearby. Kimco Realty acquired Colonial Plaza last year. Now, it’s planning to make some changes that could impact shoppers. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall,...
theapopkavoice.com
Welcome back Magnolia Park!
Welcome back Magnolia Park. We've missed you. Orange County Parks and Recreation officially cut the ribbon that brings this beautiful eco-wonder back online officially. Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore welcomed visitors to the new Eco-Education Center at Magnolia Park in Apopka.
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
tornadopix.com
Verso luxury apartments near ChampionsGate sell for $85.5 million – GrowthSpotter
The luxury 2020 Big House condo community on the booming ChampionsGate market sold for the second time in just over a year for $85.5 million, a 48% price increase over the previous sale. Atlanta based ECI . Group She purchased the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments at County Road 532 in...
click orlando
Brevard County has 143 teaching vacancies days before start of school year, district says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools said the district has 143 classroom teaching openings just two days away from the start of the 2022-23 school year. The teacher’s union said it the district had more than 200 openings just a few weeks ago. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices...
click orlando
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
spacecoastdaily.com
Launch Credit Union Reopens Kennedy Space Center Branch After Long-Awaited Remodel
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Launch Credit Union reopened its multi-function facility branch at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 2 after a long-awaited remodel. The branch sits adjacent to NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building and serves employees at Kennedy Space Center. A Launch Credit Union...
theapopkavoice.com
After a wet July, portions of the District left abnormally dry
While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the District, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
westorlandonews.com
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
villages-news.com
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill
Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
