ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Government
County
Sumner County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sumner County, TN
Government
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Overturned truck spills logs, fuel on Briley Pkwy. ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Briley Parkway onramp from I-40 East was shut down after a truck overturned and spilled its load. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a truck transporting lumber attempted to drive up the onramp/overpass to Briley Parkway North when it overturned, spilling lumber over the side and onto the grass field below.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#The Sumner County Ema#Sumner Ems
wkdzradio.com

Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood improvement projects to address flooding issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville and TDOT construction crews are working on more than 800 neighborhood improvement projects in Davidson county. Mayor John Cooper said at least 17 projects aim to fix flooding issues. Road closures are going on throughout Davidson county. Right now, crews are repairing a culvert...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville officials address 2019 culvert flooding complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announced Wednesday their plans to address flooding issues damaging one neighborhood in Nashville for the past three years. In 2019, WSMV4 Investigates found that many residents of Ackerman Court were being tapped in their homes due to storms regularly flooding their streets. Neighbors partly blamed outdated and too small culverts that couldn’t keep up with the amounts of rain Nashville was getting. Metro Water had previously told us that at the time, they had $150 million worth of backlogged repairs and improvements to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 92-year-old man that had been missing out of Murfreesboro since Monday has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was located around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and is safe. Hill has a medical condition...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy