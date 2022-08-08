Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
WSMV
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
WSMV
Overturned truck spills logs, fuel on Briley Pkwy. ramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Briley Parkway onramp from I-40 East was shut down after a truck overturned and spilled its load. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a truck transporting lumber attempted to drive up the onramp/overpass to Briley Parkway North when it overturned, spilling lumber over the side and onto the grass field below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dicksonpost.com
Daughter of late beloved Sheriff’s sergeant gets grand escort to first day of school
In the four years since Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was tragically and viciously taken from the community and those who loved him, members of law enforcement from far and wide made a promise they would show up and step for those he left behind, and the first day of school was no exception.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood improvement projects to address flooding issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville and TDOT construction crews are working on more than 800 neighborhood improvement projects in Davidson county. Mayor John Cooper said at least 17 projects aim to fix flooding issues. Road closures are going on throughout Davidson county. Right now, crews are repairing a culvert...
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
WSMV
Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
WSMV
Metro Nashville officials address 2019 culvert flooding complaints
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announced Wednesday their plans to address flooding issues damaging one neighborhood in Nashville for the past three years. In 2019, WSMV4 Investigates found that many residents of Ackerman Court were being tapped in their homes due to storms regularly flooding their streets. Neighbors partly blamed outdated and too small culverts that couldn’t keep up with the amounts of rain Nashville was getting. Metro Water had previously told us that at the time, they had $150 million worth of backlogged repairs and improvements to make.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
WSMV
Silver Alert cancelled for missing Murfreesboro man
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 92-year-old man that had been missing out of Murfreesboro since Monday has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was located around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and is safe. Hill has a medical condition...
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
Man pulls gun on co-worker during ‘fight about a girl’
The victim and suspect, Jason Batey, 28, were arguing over text about a girl.
Comments / 0