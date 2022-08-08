NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announced Wednesday their plans to address flooding issues damaging one neighborhood in Nashville for the past three years. In 2019, WSMV4 Investigates found that many residents of Ackerman Court were being tapped in their homes due to storms regularly flooding their streets. Neighbors partly blamed outdated and too small culverts that couldn’t keep up with the amounts of rain Nashville was getting. Metro Water had previously told us that at the time, they had $150 million worth of backlogged repairs and improvements to make.

