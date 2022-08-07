ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aries horoscope: Star sign dates, compatibility and personality

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
ARIES is the first of the 12 zodiac signs - and it comes before Taurus.

If you are an Aries, then it's likely that you're a natural-born leader - you're energetic and determined, but also encouraging and caring.

What are the Aries horoscope dates?

Aries is actually the first of the 12 zodiac signs, making it the "head" of the zodiac.

If you're born between March 21 and April 20, then you're an Aries.

The dates for the rest of the signs are:

Weekly Horoscope - August 7-13

The one thing love is this week is surprising – and you’re ready to embrace this.

Even long-time couples can find out such sexy things about each other – and if you’re single, someone you may not fancy at all the first time you meet can offer romance that changes everything for you.

So start the week with a smile! “J” birthdays can be your luck pointer.

What signs are compatible with Aries?

Aries have quick tempers, but also forgive and forget easily, and are best matched with fire signs, or air signs to share their energy.

Best matches:

  • Gemini - this relationship will be vibrant, as you both share an inquisitive nature and love to learn and explore
  • Sagittarius - another energetic sign, this relationship will be full of fun and harmony, and also a great match in the bedroom
  • Leo - you'll have to learn the share the spotlight, but if it works, your relationship can be active and adventurous

Worst matches:

  • Virgo - Virgos can be perfectionists, and easily critical, which can clash with an Aries and their need for leadership
  • Capricorn - they are also natural leaders, which can clash with Aries
  • Taurus - Taurus folk enjoy a less fast-paced life to Aries, making a relationship almost impossible. Taurus likes to carefully earn money, and Aries enjoy spending it, making it easy to clash over money, too

Horoscope traits

Aries - The best and worst characteristics of the head of the zodiac

Aquarius - The traits you need to know for the air sign

Capricorn - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Cancer - The key traits for the sign include a keen love of food

Gemini - The traits to be aware of for the sign with a symbol of twins

Leo - The best and worst characteristics of the fire sign

Libra - What does the seventh star sign mean for your personality?

Pisces - The key traits for the sign include an interest in the arts

Sagittarius - The traits you need to know for the fire sign

Scorpio - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Taurus - The best and worst characteristics of the earth sign

Virgo - The key traits for the sign including loyalty and kindness

Some people believe that relationship potential can be determined by the stars Credit: Alamy

What celebrities are Aries?

Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Marc Jacobs, Emma Watson, Keira Knightley, Celine Dion, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pharrell Williams, Jessie J.

Where does the Zodiac come from?

The Zodiac is the term used to describe the circle of 12 divisions of celestial longitude that are centred upon the path of the sun.

The 12 divisions share the names we know as our star signs.

The term zodiac derives from Latin zōdiacus - meaning "circle of animals".

Throughout history, the zodiac has been used to predict or echo characteristics of personality.

Elton John is an Aries Credit: Getty

Aries colour, day and luck numbers

The lucky numbers of Aries are 9, 8 and 6.

Blue, Blue-green are lucky colors for an Aries.

Meanwhile, a Lucky day for an Aries native is Friday, Tuesday, and Saturday.

What is the Aries zodiac symbol?

The Aries horoscope symbol is the Ram, a sheep with large curving horns.

The Aries sign symbol is usually depicted as a very simple graphic meant to resemble the head of the Ram.

In 2016, Nasa announced that there have always been 13 constellations.

Ophiuchus is the name of the 13th constellation that has been part of the Sun's path in the sky.

Despite Ophiuchus being named in astronomy, most astrologists have left it out of the zodiac wheel.

The reason for this is that star signs are based on seasons rather than constellations.

The zodiac wheel is a calendar placing the star signs along the four seasons.

If you choose to base the zodiac wheel on the constellations and include Ophiuchus, the sign would be wedged between Sagittarius and Scorpio.

The inclusion of this sign changes the dates of all other star signs.

  • Capricorn: January 20th to February 16th
  • Aquarius: February 16th to March 11th
  • Pisces: March 11th to April 18th
  • Aries: April 18th to May 13th
  • Taurus: May 13th to June 21st
  • Gemini: June 21st to July 20th
  • Cancer: July 20th to August 10th
  • Leo: August 10th to September 16th
  • Virgo: September 16th to October 30th
  • Libra: October 30th to November 23rd
  • Scorpio: November 23rd to November 29th
  • Ophiuchus: November 29th to December 17th
  • Sagittarius: December 17th to January 20th

When is International Astrology Day?

Astrologers around the world celebrate their love of the stars on March 20 which is considered the start of the astrological year.

Former president of the International Society of Astrological Research Gisele Terry told Astrology Hub:

“Astrology is truly a global language.

“We are all under the same sky. Sharing both our common and diverse perspectives on how we relate to the stars is the gift of International Astrology Day.”

