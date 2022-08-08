ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Road rage suspect arrested, charged

By Lucas Peerman, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8HoW_0h8YyTti00

LAS CRUCES - Police say the man suspected in Friday's road rage shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl has been arrested and charged.

Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jimenez is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police investigators said Jimenez acknowledged his involvement in Friday’s shooting.

Jimenez, who was the passenger in a Honda Civic, is accused of shooting at a Ford pickup following "a road rage altercation" with the driver of the pickup along Amador Avenue near the railroad tracks. The shooting happened at the Amador and Valley Drive intersection about 3:50 p.m. Aug. 5.

A 3-year-old girl in the backseat of the pickup was hit by gunfire. She's recovering from her injuries, police said.

Police said no charges have been filed against the driver of the Civic.

Lucas Peerman can be reached at lpeerman@lcsun-news.com or @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.

Comments / 5

Related
KTSM

LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Gun Shop Burglary Suspect Sought by Police

LAS CRUCEs, NM - Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing more than two dozen guns from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Las Cruces police were called to Sparks Firearms, at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire. 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue The post Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#Violent Crime#Las Cruces Police#Honda#Valley Drive
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
KCBD

UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

DEMING, New Mexico (KCBD) - Sandra Perry, 30, and her two sons, Jacob Evans, 4, and Matthew Evans, 2, have been found according to the Luna County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO originally reported that Perry and her two sons were reported missing after being seen at 1680 Apache Hill in Deming, New Mexico.
DEMING, NM
KTSM

El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTSM

Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening. It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported. All eastbound traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Report of body found in Las Cruces

UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy