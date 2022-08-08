Road rage suspect arrested, charged

LAS CRUCES - Police say the man suspected in Friday's road rage shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl has been arrested and charged.

Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jimenez is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police investigators said Jimenez acknowledged his involvement in Friday’s shooting.

Jimenez, who was the passenger in a Honda Civic, is accused of shooting at a Ford pickup following "a road rage altercation" with the driver of the pickup along Amador Avenue near the railroad tracks. The shooting happened at the Amador and Valley Drive intersection about 3:50 p.m. Aug. 5.

A 3-year-old girl in the backseat of the pickup was hit by gunfire. She's recovering from her injuries, police said.

Police said no charges have been filed against the driver of the Civic.

