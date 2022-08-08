Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy’s new aircraft carrier hits major building milestone
Construction on the newest Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), hit a major milestone last week. On July 11, Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding facility completed the 1,000th compartment out of 2,615 total spaces on the new aircraft carrier, which will serve in the U.S. Navy as USS John F. Kennedy. In the latest progress report, HII also revealed it has installed more than 9.8 million feet (about 1,800 miles) of cable of the approximately 10.5 million total feet of cable to be installed.
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Navy Times
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch the terrifying power of HIMARS with this footage from RIMPAC 2022
HIMARS was showcased at the latest RIMPAC Event in Hawaii. RIMPAC is the largest maritime exercise and has been held every year since 1971. HIMARS was certainly one of the most impressive events this year. In military tech news, the U.S. Marines have recently released a video showcasing their now...
MilitaryTimes
The Marine Corps’ new plan will not beat China in a fight for Taiwan
Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger has elected to shed the time-tested potency of the Corps’ signature self-sufficient combined arms Marine Air-Ground Task Force. His haste to do so appears to be his eagerness to secure a service role in defending Taiwan and containing China. Yet, the commandant’s Force...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: US deploying F-22 fighter jets near Ukraine
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets are heading to Poland this week as the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine enters its fifth month. On Wednesday, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced that F-22s from the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska landed at Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, England. The fighters are stopping at RAF Lakenheath on their way to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
Top US Air Force officials say Ukraine could get US or Western fighter jets as it fends off Russia's invasion
The US hasn't provided jets, but it has supplied billions in aid, weaponry, and training.On Wednesday, top US officials said supplying older US or other Western jets was a possibility. US-made fighter jets are one option for Ukraine as it looks to rebuild its air force to face Russia, top...
Marine Cpl. Ragsdale, killed in WWII, has been accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, killed during World War II, was accounted for April 15, 2022. In June 1944, Ragsdale was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which...
US Navy developing water-based drones to combat China 'pacing challenge' but wary of 'unproven technology'
The U.S. has started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. U.S. military officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider China the main "pacing challenge" for development and engagement — meaning Beijing is a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.
Senate Confirms Appointment Of Michael E. Langley As the Marine Corps’ First Black Four-Star General
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star Marine confirmed as general. He is the first African-American to attain such a high-ranking position in the 246 years history of the Marine Corps, according to The Washington Post. In June, President Joe Biden nominated Langley, and...
Navy Military Working Dog becomes Military Retired Dog
Honorary 1st Class Petty Officer Dolar, the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, is about to embark on a journey many in the U.S. Navy would be envious of…retirement.
The Navy’s new robotic minesweeper is ready to sniff out explosives at sea
A training scenario in Guam in 2015. US Navy / Kori MelvinIt's cleared for deployment.
A former Marine details the chaotic exit from Afghanistan — and how we should mark it
As the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last year, Marine Corps veteran Elliot Ackerman was frantically rebuilding a network of old allies to help desperate Afghans escape.
International Business Times
Little-known Modified Hellfire Missiles Likely Killed Al Qaeda's Zawahiri
Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties. Officials said the missiles killed al Qaeda leader...
Comments / 0