Taking the reins! Zara Tindall beams as her one-year-old son Lucas pets a horse during their day out at Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

By Gwyneth Rees for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Zara Tindall was snapped smiling broadly as her one-year-old son Lucas petted a horse as the family enjoyed a day out the at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park today.

The Queen's granddaughter, 41, a keen equestrian rider, was seen holding up baby Lucas, who grabbed the horse's reins in his hands and attempted to pat the horse's nose.

The sweet moment took place during the third day of the prestigious event, which is held at the Princess Royal's estate in Gloucestershire.

As well as appearing to share a love of horses, the mother-of-three, who has been competing at the event, and her youngest son also shared an outfit, both donning navy tops and denim cut-off shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlEbp_0h8YxL2v00
Taking the reins: the Queen's great grandson was seen holding the reins of a horse and patting its nose while mum Zara watched on 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQrko_0h8YxL2v00
Zara, the Queen's granddaughter, was then spotted enjoying some downtime and bonding with her youngest child
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYLmF_0h8YxL2v00
Lucas, who was born in March 2020, was enjoying the sunshine at the prestigious event held on his grandmother Princess Anne's estate 
A born natural: a love of horses is strong in the family, with Princess Anne having competed in equestrian events in the 1976 Montreal Olympics 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Mgf_0h8YxL2v00
Like mother, like son: the pair were in matching outfits on denim shorts and navy blue polo shirts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNYhN_0h8YxL2v00
Horse play is over: Zara eventually carries the entranced tot away in her arms 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WarGt_0h8YxL2v00
She is then seen attempting to check her phone while the youngster tugs wilfully at her arm 

The annual event, which has been attended by members of the Tindall family over the last few days, hosts a range of activities including dressage, show jumping and different cross-country phases.

Now in its 28th year, it takes place on a course designed by Princess Anne herself - also a keen rider and horse lover.

It wasn't just Zara and Lucas enjoying the show today: Zara's eldest daughter Mia, eight, who is now 22nd in the line of succession for the British throne, was also spotted at the event.

Again wearing a matching outfit, the youngster was seen enjoying a bag of large candy floss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9Cp4_0h8YxL2v00
Age eight, Mia was spotted enjoying a large bag of candyfloss away from her younger brother 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLehX_0h8YxL2v00
In the moment: While some were there for the equestrian events, Mia had her mind on other things 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM4si_0h8YxL2v00
Clutching a pink pencil case, the Tindall's eldest child was intent on devouring the whole bag

Today marks the family's third day appearance at the event. Yesterday, Zara's husband Mike Tindall had his hands full looking after the couple's children.

The former England rugby player, 43, attended the event alongside his two daughters Mia, and Lena, four, plus son Lucas. They were also joined by a casually dressed Princess Anne, 71.

And on day one of the event, it was Mia who was the centre of attention, with the youngster being snapped having fun as she enjoyed an ice-cream and visited the funfair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEzyp_0h8YxL2v00
Daddy's little boy! Mike Tindall appeared in excellent spirits as he joined his one-year-old son Lucas (pictured together) and his mother-in-law Princess Anne at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWjTC_0h8YxL2v00
On day two of the event, Mike Tindall was on duty looking after his three children (pictured above with Lucas, one)  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1Ujn_0h8YxL2v00
Don't forget the middle child: Lena, four, was also getting in on the action 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaf86_0h8YxL2v00
A casually-dressed Princess Anne was seen enjoying time with her youngest grandchild - although they seemingly wanted to go in different directions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzdAo_0h8YxL2v00
Mia Tindall was snapped cooling down with an ice-cream while enjoying the first day of the prestigious event last week

Most recently, the little girl was spotted during a charity football match.

