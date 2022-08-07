Taking the reins! Zara Tindall beams as her one-year-old son Lucas pets a horse during their day out at Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park
Zara Tindall was snapped smiling broadly as her one-year-old son Lucas petted a horse as the family enjoyed a day out the at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park today.
The Queen's granddaughter, 41, a keen equestrian rider, was seen holding up baby Lucas, who grabbed the horse's reins in his hands and attempted to pat the horse's nose.
The sweet moment took place during the third day of the prestigious event, which is held at the Princess Royal's estate in Gloucestershire.
As well as appearing to share a love of horses, the mother-of-three, who has been competing at the event, and her youngest son also shared an outfit, both donning navy tops and denim cut-off shorts.
The annual event, which has been attended by members of the Tindall family over the last few days, hosts a range of activities including dressage, show jumping and different cross-country phases.
Now in its 28th year, it takes place on a course designed by Princess Anne herself - also a keen rider and horse lover.
It wasn't just Zara and Lucas enjoying the show today: Zara's eldest daughter Mia, eight, who is now 22nd in the line of succession for the British throne, was also spotted at the event.
Again wearing a matching outfit, the youngster was seen enjoying a bag of large candy floss.
Today marks the family's third day appearance at the event. Yesterday, Zara's husband Mike Tindall had his hands full looking after the couple's children.
The former England rugby player, 43, attended the event alongside his two daughters Mia, and Lena, four, plus son Lucas. They were also joined by a casually dressed Princess Anne, 71.
And on day one of the event, it was Mia who was the centre of attention, with the youngster being snapped having fun as she enjoyed an ice-cream and visited the funfair.
Most recently, the little girl was spotted during a charity football match.
Comments / 0