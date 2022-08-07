England women's hockey team beat Australia to win historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after overcoming New Zealand in dramatic semi-final penalty shootout
England beat Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to take home a historic gold medal.
It was Holly Hunt and Tess Howard who scored for England to see them overcome the Hockey-Roos 2-1 on Sunday evening.
England did, however, conceded in the final 20 seconds of the game but it was not enough to turn over their result.
More to follow...
Comments / 0