England women's hockey team beat Australia to win historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after overcoming New Zealand in dramatic semi-final penalty shootout

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 4 days ago

England beat Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to take home a historic gold medal.

It was Holly Hunt and Tess Howard who scored for England to see them overcome the Hockey-Roos 2-1 on Sunday evening.

England did, however, conceded in the final 20 seconds of the game but it was not enough to turn over their result.

More to follow...

