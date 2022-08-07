ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s criminal’ – Man Utd legend Paul Scholes tears into Scott McTominay and Fred after Brighton nightmare

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTzNq_0h8Yx2MN00

PAUL SCHOLES has described Scott McTominay and Fred’s performances against Brighton as “CRIMINAL.”

The duo had a day to forget as Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by the Seagulls in Erik ten Hag’s first game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsBg9_0h8Yx2MN00
Fred's performance against Brighton was blasted by Man Utd icon Paul Scholes Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzjEX_0h8Yx2MN00
Scholes also had harsh words for Scott McTominay as United lost 2-1 at home Credit: AP

Fred struggled as United’s anchorman at the base of a three-man midfield.

And McTominay fared little better in a box-to-box role as the Red Devils were run ragged all over the pitch.

Fans were left especially frustrated with the pair following United’s failure to complete a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

And Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes, regarded as one of the best midfielders in history, had little sympathy for the duo known, at one time affectionately, as McFred.

The pundit, who also saw ex-teammate Roy Keane have a pop at United's flops, blasted: “Fred constantly giving the ball away.

“McTominay running with the ball in attack when he’s got Sancho, Rashford ahead of him.

“Should pass the ball to Eriksen. It’s criminal.”

United’s day got off to an awful start when Pascal Gross fired Brighton ahead after 30 minutes.

The German then doubled the visitors’ lead just nine minutes later.

And United were BOOED off the pitch by their own fans at half-time.

But Cristiano Ronaldo’s introduction early in the second half saw the hosts step up their efforts.

And they pulled one back in the 68th minute when Alexis Mac Allister scored a calamitous own-goal.

However, United struggled to compose themselves to find an equaliser.

And the boos rang out again at the final whistle as Brighton secured victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Qcxo_0h8Yx2MN00
United legend Scholes knows a thing or two about starring in midfield Credit: PA

Newcastle keep tabs on Chelsea star Christian Pulisic as Toon also eye Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher transfers

NEWCASTLE UNITED are keeping tabs on Christian Pulisic - and could go for a triple swoop involving Chelsea team-mates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher. The American's future at Stamford Bridge was recently thrown into major doubt following the Blues' shock signing of England international Raheem Sterling. Pulisic struggled to hold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
