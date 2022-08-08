ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14th Annual “Fairy Tales in the Park” at the Casa Del Prado Theatre

The timeless magic of fairy tales will be brought to life through dance inside the Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park, located at 1800 Village Place for the first time since 2019, and will feature the beloved stories of “Rapunzel,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Coppélia” and “The Sleeping Beauty,”as well as a first look at the recently announced San Diego Civic Youth Ballet (SDCYB), spring ballet, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Performances take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, 2022.
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego

Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award

It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway

SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
