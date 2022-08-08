Read full article on original website
Top Gun: Maverick fan appreciation weekend announced
For over two months since its release in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick is now among the top seven highest-grossing movies in domestic box office history.
‘Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ tour, arriving in San Diego in a few weeks, sits atop the musical world
Disney’s “The Lion King” national tour rolls into San Diego this month for its fourth visit to Civic Theatre since 2005, and as in past visits, good tickets are going fast. Now in its 26th year on Broadway and its 20th year on the road, “Lion King”...
Alicia Keys making San Diego stop on world tour
Fifteen-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be coming to San Diego later this summer for the North American leg of her world tour, it was announced Tuesday.
14th Annual “Fairy Tales in the Park” at the Casa Del Prado Theatre
The timeless magic of fairy tales will be brought to life through dance inside the Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park, located at 1800 Village Place for the first time since 2019, and will feature the beloved stories of “Rapunzel,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Coppélia” and “The Sleeping Beauty,”as well as a first look at the recently announced San Diego Civic Youth Ballet (SDCYB), spring ballet, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Performances take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, 2022.
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming near Las Vegas
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming on a desert road about 25 miles north of Las Vegas
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
Muhammad Ali’s grandson to box at Pechanga Arena
Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, hopes to carve his own path in the sport.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
San Diego’s ‘Parks After Dark,’ Free Fun for All Through August
San Diego’s “Parks After Dark,” is a new “Come Play Outside” program transforming three parks into some of the biggest and best free parties in town every weekend this summer. “Parks After Dark” is held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at the City Heights,...
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
ArtWalk returns to Liberty Station
The annual ArtWalk at Liberty Station is back for its seventeenth year!
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
Hundreds enjoy San Diego's 'Parks After Dark'
It’s the third week of “Parks After Dark” events being held at three separate recreation centers in San Diego. ABC 10News spoke with families at the Skyline Hills Rec Center.
9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego
Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
11 Princess Cruises cancelled in San Diego due to labor shortages
SAN DIEGO — "At first, I was disappointed. Now, I'm pretty angry," said Win who lives in Bankers Hill. Win says his vacation on the Diamond Princess was cancelled one month before he was supposed to leave. "I’m angry they chose to wait up until this point for people...
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos. Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but...
Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway
SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
