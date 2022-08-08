NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. With their 13th victory in 15 games, the Mets extended their NL East lead to seven games over idle Atlanta. New York just took four of five from the defending World Series champions at Citi Field last weekend. Bassitt (9-7) allowed an unearned run and walked one while striking out eight in his second eight-inning outing this season and fifth in 114 career starts. He threw 114 pitches before getting pulled by manager Buck Showalter, most by a Mets starter this year and two shy of his career high set in August 2019. “I want to go 115 or 120 pitches every start,” Bassitt said before grinning. “But Buck don’t let me.”

