WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Music festival raises thousands for Steuben County animal shelter
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a music festival with a mission: raise money for the animals of Steuben County. The 9th annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival presented a check for $23,000 to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County over the weekend. The festival also donated $1,000 each to the Crooked Lake Association and the Steuben County Parks and Campground.
wfft.com
Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Backpack, school supply giveaway set for Monday evening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is holding an event Monday evening to connect area students with the resources they need for the upcoming school year. The department’s Victim Assistance program has planned a backpack giveaway from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday downtown...
ISP: 12 taken to hospital in Fort Wayne crash that ripped truck in half
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twelve people, including ten children, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fort Wayne Monday where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a van at the intersection of U.S. 27 […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Holland Elementary School teachers receive gift from unexpected group on final day of summer break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Teachers got a big boost Tuesday afternoon from a Fort Wayne community who wanted to make sure local educators have the supplies they need for their students to succeed. Holland Elementary School teachers gathered for a special lunch Tuesday afternoon as they...
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
WOWO News
Man found dead in home near Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Heat takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cold front has moved through the area ending the rain and will slowly provide cooler weather. Skies will begin to clear this evening allowing for temperatures to drop back to the low 60s. A good amount of sun is expected for the rest of the week with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be refreshing with some nights in the 50s.
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
Beacon Health reveals new $11.7 million Goshen Outpatient Center
A streamlined care facility, which offers an array of medical services is available to Goshen area residents. The post Beacon Health reveals new $11.7 million Goshen Outpatient Center appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
boatlyfe.com
Vanderbilt Pontoons delivers first model from new facility
Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC has delivered its very first model – the Vanderbilt 700T Series – from its new production facility to The Marina, one of its newest dealers. The Marina is located on Lake Gage in Angola, Ind. The dealership recently signed on with Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, adding Vanderbilt to their roster which currently consists of brands such as Premier Pontoons, Chris Craft, and Master Craft.
WANE-TV
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dry days on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A weather system passing through the area will still bring a chance of rain through the evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible mainly before 8 PM this evening. Some of those could bring heavy rain. A cold front and a high-pressure system building in will bring dry and cooler air beginning tomorrow, likely lasting the rest of the week.
