WCPO
Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
WATCH | Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty. The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. After a shooting...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Ages community
AGES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Ages community of Harlan County Tuesday evening. According to a release from KSP, a man driving a black pickup on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The man driving the...
mountain-topmedia.com
The ultimate sacrifice: Knott County athlete passes helping flood victims
While Knott County continues to clean up from the catastrophic flood waters which ragged through seven eastern Kentucky counties and took at least 37 lives, a young Patriot athlete passed away on Saturday. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central, collapsed and died while cleaning...
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
wymt.com
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College to replace diplomas lost, damaged in flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are an alumnus of Alice Lloyd College and your diploma was injured or lost in the Eastern Kentucky flooding, do not worry. Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding.
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
wymt.com
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
WTVQ
Search for 2 missing women continues, relatives of Vanessa Baker look for closure
PERRY/BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geraldine Mullins family lost everything in the flood, their home, and their belongings. And while she and her family are doing what they can to help others affected through relief efforts, she’s grieving. But, not for the loss of things that can be...
wymt.com
Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State. Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Searching for Two Missing Persons in Breathitt County Following Historic Flood
LOST CREEK, Ky. (Aug. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 in Hazard is continuing to search for two individuals out of Breathitt County who have been missing since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that occurred on July 28th. Vanessa Baker, a 60-year-old female from...
wymt.com
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials have released the names of two women who went missing following historic flooding. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28th.
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
