Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87
WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
OBITUARY: Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, 90
WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, age 90, of Andover, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. O’Malley, devoted mother of Branden Singh of Andover, NH and the late Darrell O’Malley. Loving grandmother of Jocelyn D’Amico & her husband Robert and Katherine McKinnon & her husband Johnny, great-grandmother of Soren, Gabrielle and Juliette Simard, Cameron Colby and Johnny McKinnon III, great-great-grandmother of Elijah Scaringi and Nymeria Plunkett. Cherished daughter of the late Walter and Anne (MacKinnon) MacLean, dear sister of Lorraine Donovan, the late Christine MacDonald and Mary MacLean. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
Wilmington Veterans & Their Families Invited To Free BBQ At Wilmington KofC On September 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington veterans and their families are invited to a free End of Summer BBQ on Friday, September 16, 2022, from noon to 3pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Space is limited and reservations are required. Call the Wilmington Department of Veterans...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Boston Bruins Mascot & Special Guests To Visit Wilmington Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library has arranged for special guests from the Boston Bruins organization to visit Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. The guests will be at the Swain Green to give out prizes, make crafts and play games. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, will be joined by Todd Angilly, the national anthem singer at TD Garden. Mr. Angilly will be reading his book, The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer. Bruins guests are subject to change at the discretion of the team. Registration is required. Register HERE. In case of inclement weather, programs on the Swain Green may be held in the large conference room at the Wilmington Memorial Library. All registrants will be notified of the change in venue. The first 150 registrants will be invited to attend, all other registrants will be added to the waitlist.
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 19 Wilmington Students Named To Malden Catholic’s Honor Roll
MALDEN, MA — Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the third and fourth quarter of the 2021 – 2022 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: Headmaster’s List (90 – 100 in all classes,) First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes) and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires Sports Made Personal
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP), a transformative youth sports company outside of Chicago. SMP includes soccer and lacrosse clubs, leagues, events and leading-edge technology that will further advance the success of 3STEP.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Forklift Operator II at PODS Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
POLICE LOG for August 7: Lifeguard Needs Police Assistance For Unruly Beachgoer; Crash At Amazon
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, August 7, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Amazon Logistics on Fordham Road. No injuries. Airbags deployed. Both vehicles towed. (8:57am) Lifeguard reported an unruly female at Town Beach who was smoking, not...
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeks Camera Crew & Commentators For WHS Football Games — Volunteer Opportunity For Parents & Students
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. September is just around the corner! Wilmington Community Television seeks parent and student volunteers for Camera Crew and Commentators!. Help us make a difference by capturing exciting moments in Wildcat Athletics. Membership and Training at WCTV are free for Wilmington residents or...
POLICE LOG for August 6: Driver Served Summons After Crash; Resident Has Dispute With Contractor
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 6, 2022:. A resident came to the station to report a dispute with a contractor. Resident stated contractor threatened them. (12:55am) Police assisted with mulch fire outside GameStop. (6:07am) A caller from Wilmington Plaza &...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: 2-Way Traffic Will Resume At Lubber’s Brook On Middlesex Ave. (Route 62) Around August 30
WILMINGTON, MA — A modification to the road closure schedule has been made which will extend the full road closure from 30 days to 42 days but allow Middlesex Ave Route 62 to be opened to 2-way traffic sooner than expected:. Original Schedule:. Project start: July 18, 2022. End...
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
