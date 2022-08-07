ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Recreation’s Fall Newsletter

WILMINGTON, MA — The Fall 2022 ‘Recreation Matters’ newsletter is now available! Click HERE. The Recreation Department can be reached via phone at 978-658-4270, via email at recreation@wilmingtonma.gov or in person in Room 8 at Town Hall. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Harvard, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Lifestyle
Time Out Global

You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street

After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Boston Bruins Mascot & Special Guests To Visit Wilmington Tonight

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library has arranged for special guests from the Boston Bruins organization to visit Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. The guests will be at the Swain Green to give out prizes, make crafts and play games. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, will be joined by Todd Angilly, the national anthem singer at TD Garden. Mr. Angilly will be reading his book, The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer. Bruins guests are subject to change at the discretion of the team. Registration is required. Register HERE. In case of inclement weather, programs on the Swain Green may be held in the large conference room at the Wilmington Memorial Library. All registrants will be notified of the change in venue. The first 150 registrants will be invited to attend, all other registrants will be added to the waitlist.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Senior Center#Seniors#Vehicles#M I T
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"

CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
nhbr.com

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Wilmington Apple

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeks Camera Crew & Commentators For WHS Football Games — Volunteer Opportunity For Parents & Students

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. September is just around the corner! Wilmington Community Television seeks parent and student volunteers for Camera Crew and Commentators!. Help us make a difference by capturing exciting moments in Wildcat Athletics. Membership and Training at WCTV are free for Wilmington residents or...
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.

We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale

DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
DANVERS, MA
baystatebanner.com

Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men

Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy