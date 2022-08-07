Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
NECN
Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.
Wilmington Apple
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Recreation’s Fall Newsletter
WILMINGTON, MA — The Fall 2022 ‘Recreation Matters’ newsletter is now available! Click HERE. The Recreation Department can be reached via phone at 978-658-4270, via email at recreation@wilmingtonma.gov or in person in Room 8 at Town Hall. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Veterans & Their Families Invited To Free BBQ At Wilmington KofC On September 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington veterans and their families are invited to a free End of Summer BBQ on Friday, September 16, 2022, from noon to 3pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Space is limited and reservations are required. Call the Wilmington Department of Veterans...
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
This Historic $3M Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Home Has a Private Gym
“You can’t help but admire its curb appeal with signature cobalt blue shingles, dramatic gambrel roofline and elegant front porch,” according to one description from Sotheby's International Realty about the property. The historic district of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is something else. From the elegant homes to the brick...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Boston Bruins Mascot & Special Guests To Visit Wilmington Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library has arranged for special guests from the Boston Bruins organization to visit Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. The guests will be at the Swain Green to give out prizes, make crafts and play games. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, will be joined by Todd Angilly, the national anthem singer at TD Garden. Mr. Angilly will be reading his book, The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer. Bruins guests are subject to change at the discretion of the team. Registration is required. Register HERE. In case of inclement weather, programs on the Swain Green may be held in the large conference room at the Wilmington Memorial Library. All registrants will be notified of the change in venue. The first 150 registrants will be invited to attend, all other registrants will be added to the waitlist.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeks Camera Crew & Commentators For WHS Football Games — Volunteer Opportunity For Parents & Students
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. September is just around the corner! Wilmington Community Television seeks parent and student volunteers for Camera Crew and Commentators!. Help us make a difference by capturing exciting moments in Wildcat Athletics. Membership and Training at WCTV are free for Wilmington residents or...
WCVB
Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
Dine Out Boston is Back and this Southie restaurant is participating
Dine Out Boston is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of delicious deals at participating restaurants offering indoor or outdoor dining options, with many offering take out and delivery service. This delicious dining event takes place August 7th – August 20th. Enjoy lunch + dinner at participating restaurants –...
Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.
We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
Is Parking At Nahant, MA Beach Always Out Of Control, Or Was It Just Super Hot This Weekend?
I was in Lynn visiting family over the weekend and spent some time at the beach. Man, was it HOT! Record temperatures in Boston during the last few days, it was 98 degrees on Sunday. I ran Lynn beach on Sunday morning and could barely do 4 miles it was...
baystatebanner.com
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men
Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
