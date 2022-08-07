ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Recreation’s Fall Newsletter

WILMINGTON, MA — The Fall 2022 ‘Recreation Matters’ newsletter is now available! Click HERE. The Recreation Department can be reached via phone at 978-658-4270, via email at recreation@wilmingtonma.gov or in person in Room 8 at Town Hall. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale

DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
DANVERS, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87

WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Business
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Of Wilmington Seeks Public Safety Dispatcher

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Public Safety Dispatcher. The job listing is below:. Hours: Depending on shift assignment. Work schedule is 4 days on, 2 days off. Shifts are currently 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut Street#Aldrich#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Lisa Scott#Loretta#Trustee
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, 90

WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, age 90, of Andover, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. O’Malley, devoted mother of Branden Singh of Andover, NH and the late Darrell O’Malley. Loving grandmother of Jocelyn D’Amico & her husband Robert and Katherine McKinnon & her husband Johnny, great-grandmother of Soren, Gabrielle and Juliette Simard, Cameron Colby and Johnny McKinnon III, great-great-grandmother of Elijah Scaringi and Nymeria Plunkett. Cherished daughter of the late Walter and Anne (MacKinnon) MacLean, dear sister of Lorraine Donovan, the late Christine MacDonald and Mary MacLean. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Boston Bruins Mascot & Special Guests To Visit Wilmington Tonight

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library has arranged for special guests from the Boston Bruins organization to visit Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. The guests will be at the Swain Green to give out prizes, make crafts and play games. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, will be joined by Todd Angilly, the national anthem singer at TD Garden. Mr. Angilly will be reading his book, The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer. Bruins guests are subject to change at the discretion of the team. Registration is required. Register HERE. In case of inclement weather, programs on the Swain Green may be held in the large conference room at the Wilmington Memorial Library. All registrants will be notified of the change in venue. The first 150 registrants will be invited to attend, all other registrants will be added to the waitlist.
WILMINGTON, MA
nhbr.com

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
nbcboston.com

Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.

Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeks Camera Crew & Commentators For WHS Football Games — Volunteer Opportunity For Parents & Students

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. September is just around the corner! Wilmington Community Television seeks parent and student volunteers for Camera Crew and Commentators!. Help us make a difference by capturing exciting moments in Wildcat Athletics. Membership and Training at WCTV are free for Wilmington residents or...
WILMINGTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
CHELSEA, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy