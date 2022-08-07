Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On August 11 Featuring Whoopie Wagon & Cupcake City

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Veterans & Their Families Invited To Free BBQ At Wilmington KofC On September 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington veterans and their families are invited to a free End of Summer BBQ on Friday, September 16, 2022, from noon to 3pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Space is limited and reservations are required. Call the Wilmington Department of Veterans...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87
WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Boston Bruins Mascot & Special Guests To Visit Wilmington Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library has arranged for special guests from the Boston Bruins organization to visit Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. The guests will be at the Swain Green to give out prizes, make crafts and play games. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, will be joined by Todd Angilly, the national anthem singer at TD Garden. Mr. Angilly will be reading his book, The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer. Bruins guests are subject to change at the discretion of the team. Registration is required. Register HERE. In case of inclement weather, programs on the Swain Green may be held in the large conference room at the Wilmington Memorial Library. All registrants will be notified of the change in venue. The first 150 registrants will be invited to attend, all other registrants will be added to the waitlist.
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeks Camera Crew & Commentators For WHS Football Games — Volunteer Opportunity For Parents & Students
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. September is just around the corner! Wilmington Community Television seeks parent and student volunteers for Camera Crew and Commentators!. Help us make a difference by capturing exciting moments in Wildcat Athletics. Membership and Training at WCTV are free for Wilmington residents or...
Dorchester Reporter
Owner shuts the door on Popeye’s bid for Codman Square site
After a long and contentious history with Popeye’s Chicken and its lease on a potential location in Codman Square, the property owner and community are turning the page on the saga: Antoinette Rodney, and her broker, James Harrison, of Boston Bayside Properties, have indicated they will not renew the lease with Popeye’s and are looking to lease to a new tenant.
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
wgbh.org
‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing
Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Savannah Andersen Named To Dean’s List At Emerson College
BOSTON, MA — Savannah Andersen, of Wilmington, is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Andersen is majoring in Media Arts...
Wilmington Apple
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: 2-Way Traffic Will Resume At Lubber’s Brook On Middlesex Ave. (Route 62) Around August 30
WILMINGTON, MA — A modification to the road closure schedule has been made which will extend the full road closure from 30 days to 42 days but allow Middlesex Ave Route 62 to be opened to 2-way traffic sooner than expected:. Original Schedule:. Project start: July 18, 2022. End...
reverejournal.com
Revere High Class of 2012 Celebrates Its Tenth Reunion
Now we know why the Revere High School Class of 2012 elected Kate Ferrante as its class president three times. Because they knew that Kate Ferrante, as their senior class president, would be organizing great class reunions for them forever. Ferrante, a former RHS state championship cheerleader with an ebullient...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD To Offer Air Source Heat Pump Live Q&A And Information Session On August 17
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) and its contractor, Abode Energy Management (Abode), are partnering to present an air source heat pump live Q&A and information session to RMLD customers on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 7:00 pm. An Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is an...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Charles River Cruise On September 8
WILMINGTON, MA — Enjoy a 70-minute, fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along the Charles River on Tuesday, September 8, 2022. A bus will provide participants transportation to and from the cruise ship. Your captain and crew will both entertain and educate while pointing out the historic and cultural sights of Boston...
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Local Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday
QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday when it officially unveils the recent remodel of its original location in Quincy. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Canton-based coffee chain’s restaurant at 543 Southern Artery at 10:15 a.m. with exclusive giveaways and games.
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
