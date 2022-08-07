Wilmington Little League To Hold 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser On August 15; Deadline To Register Is August 8

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Veterans & Their Families Invited To Free BBQ At Wilmington KofC On September 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington veterans and their families are invited to a free End of Summer BBQ on Friday, September 16, 2022, from noon to 3pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Space is limited and reservations are required. Call the Wilmington Department of Veterans...
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires Sports Made Personal
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP), a transformative youth sports company outside of Chicago. SMP includes soccer and lacrosse clubs, leagues, events and leading-edge technology that will further advance the success of 3STEP.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is celebrate the end of summer with an all-ages party on the Swain Green form 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Bring blankets or lawn chairs but be ready to stand up and dance! Rolie Polie Guacamole, a touring “kindie” band from Brooklyn, will play a variety of songs for all ages. Dinner is available to purchase from food trucks (Fat Belly BBQ and Boston Burrito Company). Children’s games, crafts, prizes, and more!
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Boston Bruins Mascot & Special Guests To Visit Wilmington Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library has arranged for special guests from the Boston Bruins organization to visit Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. The guests will be at the Swain Green to give out prizes, make crafts and play games. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, will be joined by Todd Angilly, the national anthem singer at TD Garden. Mr. Angilly will be reading his book, The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer. Bruins guests are subject to change at the discretion of the team. Registration is required. Register HERE. In case of inclement weather, programs on the Swain Green may be held in the large conference room at the Wilmington Memorial Library. All registrants will be notified of the change in venue. The first 150 registrants will be invited to attend, all other registrants will be added to the waitlist.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 19 Wilmington Students Named To Malden Catholic’s Honor Roll
MALDEN, MA — Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the third and fourth quarter of the 2021 – 2022 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: Headmaster’s List (90 – 100 in all classes,) First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes) and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Frank J. Newark, 87
WOBURN, MA — Frank J. Newark, aged 87, a long-time former resident of Wilmington, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a five (5) year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia during which he was surrounded by family and friends. He was married to Joan (Winn) of Medford for 62 and 11/12ths years.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
townline.org
Endicott College announces local dean’s list students
Endicott College, in Beverly, Massachusetts, has announced its Spring 2022 dean’s list students. Hunter Scholz, of Augusta, a history major, is the son of Kimberly Scholz and Stephen Scholz. Hailey Hobart, of China Village, studies/education major, is the daughter of Deborah Hobart and Daniel Hobart. Alana York, of Palermo,...
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Forklift Operator II at PODS Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, 90
WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly J. (MacLean) O’Malley, age 90, of Andover, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. O’Malley, devoted mother of Branden Singh of Andover, NH and the late Darrell O’Malley. Loving grandmother of Jocelyn D’Amico & her husband Robert and Katherine McKinnon & her husband Johnny, great-grandmother of Soren, Gabrielle and Juliette Simard, Cameron Colby and Johnny McKinnon III, great-great-grandmother of Elijah Scaringi and Nymeria Plunkett. Cherished daughter of the late Walter and Anne (MacKinnon) MacLean, dear sister of Lorraine Donovan, the late Christine MacDonald and Mary MacLean. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Dine Out Boston is Back and this Southie restaurant is participating
Dine Out Boston is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of delicious deals at participating restaurants offering indoor or outdoor dining options, with many offering take out and delivery service. This delicious dining event takes place August 7th – August 20th. Enjoy lunch + dinner at participating restaurants –...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a state abundant with amazing seafood restaurants. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which seafood joints are good, and which ones are great.
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal
It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals
Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 7: Lifeguard Needs Police Assistance For Unruly Beachgoer; Crash At Amazon
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, August 7, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Amazon Logistics on Fordham Road. No injuries. Airbags deployed. Both vehicles towed. (8:57am) Lifeguard reported an unruly female at Town Beach who was smoking, not...
