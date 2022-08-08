When it comes to knowing the best time to buy a TV, a smartphone or a MacBook, there are definitely ways to save on big-ticket electronics, even Apple products. It’s true that, unlike other brands, there aren’t always large discounts available on Apple items. Still, timing is everything, and there are a few times a year that are the best time to buy Apple products, depending on the product you’re looking for. We spoke with one of the top shopping excerpts to learn the best time to buy Apple products as well as other ways to get discounts. Whether you’re looking to buy an iPhone, an iMac or even an iPad, read on for the secrets to saving on Apple products.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO