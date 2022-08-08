ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WATCH: Every highlight from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iewff_0h8Yvhlj00

The Auburn basketball team looked great in their victory over the Israel Select team.

Auburn won their second game in Israel over the Israel Select team by a score of 107 to 71.

Auburn played great defense as they created 30 turnovers throughout the game.

The two true freshmen, Yohan Traore and Chance Westry, both had terrific games in the victory.

Transfer Johni Broome also had a good game where he helped the Tigers on both ends of the court.

This Auburn basketball team is in for another very successful year where they will look to repeat as regular season SEC Champions.

Let's watch the highlights from Auburn's win over the Israel Select team.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
AL.com

Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle

The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Auburn unranked

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Tigers#Sec Champions
WSFA

Coaches preview: Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
elmoreautauganews.com

Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule

Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
MILLBROOK, AL
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
864
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy