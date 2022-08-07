ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns running back Kareem Hunt 'has requested a trade' amid his contract extension standoff but Cleveland 'have declined' following reports he's refusing to practice

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade amid his contract standoff, according to reports.

The 2017 rushing yards leader has just one season left on a two-year deal he signed in 2020, reportedly worth $13.25m.

The 27-year-old is reportedly pushing for a contract extension with the Browns and is refusing to practice until he gets it.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade amid his contract standoff

Hunt has now requested a trade amid the ongoing contract saga after not receiving the extension but the Browns have declined, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

As reported by CBS on Saturday, Hunt sat out a second successive team practice on Saturday and has told coaches that he intends to continue to stay away until his contract situation is resolved.

It has been claimed Hunt's plan is to only participate in individual drills, until he gets paid or traded away to a different franchise.

He played in just eight games last season due to calf and ankle injuries, but the Browns would like to retain their dynamic running back duo of Hunt and Nick Chubb.

Hunt signs autographs for young fans on Monday - but now he's not practicing with the team
The 27-year-old is reportedly refusing to practice until he gets a contract extension or trade

It is also understood Hunt wants to stay in Cleveland, but is keen to get paid before he carries on training - with his agent claimed to have been at the training facility earlier in the week for talks with the front office.

Speaking on his contract situation at minicamp in June, Hunt said: 'Right now I'm just taking it day by day, man.

'I'm going to see what they want to do with me and I'm just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long-term. We'll see what God has in plan for me, that's all I can say.'

As it stands, the Browns could opt to fine him for missing practice, and all parties will be keen to find a resolution to the situation quickly, given the season is rapidly approaching.

