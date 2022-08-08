Read full article on original website
FOX 42 News a proud supporter this year for Walk for Wishes
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton medical students partnered up with Make-A-Wish Nebraska for its 39th annual Creighton University School of Medicine Walk for Wishes. “This is a special time for us to be able to impact the life of our patients in a different way and one that allows them to be kids again,” said Creighton's Make-A-Wish club president, Victoria Johnson.
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill, but were anticipating asking voters for an additional bond to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
Omaha Public Library inviting public to farewell celebration of W. Dale Clark library
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The W. Dale Clark library will permanently close in less than three weeks after being Omaha's main downtown library since 1977. As Omaha Public Library prepares for it's closure, they are inviting the community to join in a farewell celebration on Saturday, August 20, from 2-4 p.m.
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1
Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
Moms who have children deployed overseas, collect donations to send care packages to our troops
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A good remedy for homesickness can come in the form of a good care package from a loved one. From food to small trinkets each one can help subside those feelings of wanting for home. Shoppers at Super Saver on 27th and Cornhusker highway added a bit...
Latest Douglas County Health statistics show COVID hospitalizations holding steady
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Douglas County continue to hold steady. That's the latest update from the Health Department. According to the most recent report, 148 people are in area hospitals with COVID. That includes four pediatric cases. As of now, 23 adults are getting ICU-level care. Since...
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
Hollywood Candy Gets A Second Chance
Series of images of a vintage shop and shopping. Multiple brands/logos visible and all of them are also outdated and not in use anymore. After 12 years, Omaha’s candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach. Some sour rumors spread, claiming the curtain was falling on Hollywood Candy. “Not anywhere near true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.”
Cracking down on alcohol sales to minors in Nebraska
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Non-profit Project extra mile teamed up with law enforcement and some youth in our community to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to minors. Overall, 20 (10%) out of 192 businesses checked in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties over the last two months were cited for selling alcohol to minors.
Valley firefighters say new ultrasound tool is game changer for saving lives
OMAHA—A volunteer fire department said it's gotten its hands on a new tool that will improve how its crews take care of patients on the way to the emergency room. It's called Point of Care Ultrasound, and Valley Fire and Rescue said it bought two of the probes, which it said it began using on rescues last year.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
