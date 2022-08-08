Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Drugs tests becoming a back-to-school trend for parents concerned about their kids
PHOENIX - It's back to school time. Did you get the pencils? The binders? What about the drug tests?. A Phoenix lab says this time every year demand goes up because parents want to know what their kids were up to during the summer. There are a lot of opinions...
AZFamily
Arizona parents urged to talk to teens about fentanyl dangers ahead of upcoming school year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With school coming back in session, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of fentanyl. As some students turn to drugs to battle stress or anxiety, state authorities warn teens that the drug they think they are taking might be fentanyl instead.
AZFamily
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successful
Arizona Head Start Association Cover PhotoArizona Head Start Association Facebook. (Phoenix, AZ) The Arizona Head Start Association (AZHSA) is an organization where they provide families or children struggling opportunities to be better prepared for the future. “Arizona Head Start Programs provide high quality early childhood education, nutrition, health, mental health, disabilities, and social services with a strong parent involvement focus,” (AZHSA website).
KTAR.com
Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test
PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
Phoenix New Times
An Anchor to Healing: Brandon Lee, Man of Courage 2023
One might think winning multiple Emmys for your work as a journalist would be the pinnacle of success. But for Phoenix’s Brandon Lee, 42, who is being honored as Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s 2023 Man of Courage, those golden awards might not be as life-defining as you would think.
AZFamily
Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?
While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
12news.com
VERIFY: Does Kari Lake want to legalize rocket launchers?
PHOENIX — The airwaves of Arizona are filled with campaign ads trying to convince or mislead you into voting against a candidate, but are the claims accurate?. “Kari Lake, she’s not just radical, She’s dangerous.”. That's the main message from a campaign ad attacking republican gubernatorial candidate...
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Arizona couple faces $18K colonoscopy bill under Health Ministry Coverage
PHOENIX — As the cost of medical care rises, many Arizonans have turned to Christian healthcare ministries instead of traditional health insurance. Members who share a similar faith make monthly contributions and submit medical bills for reimbursement. But unlike insurance companies, health share ministries largely regulate themselves. An East...
azmirror.com
Senate ‘audit’ leaders Doug Logan and Ben Cotton are facing a Michigan criminal probe
Doug Logan, the CEO of the Florida-based firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct the partisan “audit” of the 2020 Maricopa County election, is under investigation for allegedly illegally obtaining Michigan voting machines and breaking into them. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat,...
12news.com
Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
