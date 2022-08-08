ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say

At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
PHOENIX, AZ
Madison Vega

A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successful

Arizona Head Start Association Cover PhotoArizona Head Start Association Facebook. (Phoenix, AZ) The Arizona Head Start Association (AZHSA) is an organization where they provide families or children struggling opportunities to be better prepared for the future. “Arizona Head Start Programs provide high quality early childhood education, nutrition, health, mental health, disabilities, and social services with a strong parent involvement focus,” (AZHSA website).
KTAR.com

Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test

PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

An Anchor to Healing: Brandon Lee, Man of Courage 2023

One might think winning multiple Emmys for your work as a journalist would be the pinnacle of success. But for Phoenix’s Brandon Lee, 42, who is being honored as Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s 2023 Man of Courage, those golden awards might not be as life-defining as you would think.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?

While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

VERIFY: Does Kari Lake want to legalize rocket launchers?

PHOENIX — The airwaves of Arizona are filled with campaign ads trying to convince or mislead you into voting against a candidate, but are the claims accurate?. “Kari Lake, she’s not just radical, She’s dangerous.”. That's the main message from a campaign ad attacking republican gubernatorial candidate...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona couple faces $18K colonoscopy bill under Health Ministry Coverage

PHOENIX — As the cost of medical care rises, many Arizonans have turned to Christian healthcare ministries instead of traditional health insurance. Members who share a similar faith make monthly contributions and submit medical bills for reimbursement. But unlike insurance companies, health share ministries largely regulate themselves. An East...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
ARIZONA STATE

