Spotsylvania County, VA

1d ago

Listen, I don’t like churches, churchy people, or religions either, but this vandalism is inexcusable. Think of all the hard work and money this church put in to making this a place for their group to gather. What about the kids who have had their safe space violated? Not cool vandals, not cool! And to what purpose? Just useless behavior.

