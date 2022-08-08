ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Watch: BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Throws Long Touchdown to Chase Roberts

Roberts was an Under Armour All-American when he signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class out of American Fork High School. Roberts is a name to watch this season, and he has the potential to put together a breakout freshman campaign. He was listed as a backup at wide receiver after Spring camp and he is going to play an important role in BYU's offense this season.
PROVO, UT
Michigan State
deseret.com

2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers

247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
PROVO, UT
Kalen Deboer
Jeremiah Martin
247Sports

Completing Reser Stadium Update

“Every day I look out my office window on the construction progress of Reser Stadium and it’s going to be even more impressive than I ever imagined,” Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith said. The majority of the premium inventory on the new west side has been...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Utah football debuts at No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll

After a long offseason, college football is right around the corner. On Monday, the USA Today Coaches Poll released their first Top 25 list of the 2022 season and the Utes have warranted their highest preseason ranking in program history as they were slotted No. 8 in the country. Fresh...
LOGAN, UT

